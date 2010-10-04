Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z lead the 2010 BET Hip Hop Award winners

Nicki Minaj was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Saturday. The show, which will air Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., honors the biggest acts in Hip Hop through a variety of often oddly-named awards.

For example, even though she has yet to release a full album, Minaj took home Rookie of the year award, as well as the People”s Champ award and the Made You Look Award which is given to the most fashion forward artist. She deserves that one for her wigs alone. Minaj”s debut album, “Pink Friday,” comes out Nov. 23.

Perhaps forgetting the women who have come before her, such as Missy Elliott, Lil Kim and Queen Latifah, Minaj said, “I”m paving the way for girls,” according to MTV. “I want to thank all the girls of hip hop.” To be fair, we have been in a tremendously fallow period for women in the genre, so we”re hoping that Minaj”s success ushers in a new era. Minaj”s “Your Love” was the first song by an unaccompanied female solo artist to top the Billboard Rap Songs chart in eight years.

The night”s other big winner at the Atlanta ceremony was Jay-Z, who won three awards: He and Alicia Keys shared the Perfect Combo award for “Empire State of Mind,” which he captured CD of the year for “The Blueprint 3” and best live performer.

Other key winners included Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, Diddy and DJ Khaled. Salt-N-Pepa won the I Am Hip-Hop award.