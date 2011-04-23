Listen: Nicki Minaj and Kesha remix ‘Til The World Ends’ with Britney Spears

Is the music world dividing among Team Britney and Team Gaga lines? Beyonce has already teamed up with Lady Gaga on two tracks (“Telephone” and “Videophone”) and Britney Spears just helped her new twitter BFF Rihanna push “S&M” to no. 1 on the Billboard top 100 chart. Now, Nicki Minaj, who usually teams up with the likes of Kanye West or Drake, and Kesha (or Ke$ha or whatever) have jumped on a very compelling remix of Spears’ top ten hit “Til The World Ends.”

The news on the collaboration first hit when producer and songwriter Doctor Luke tweeted that Minaj “killed it tonight” on Thursday and the track found its way on the web a little over 24 hours later.

The new version of the track, which Kesha actually co-wrote, starts with a slower tempo and a long verse by Minaj where she calls out one of her hater’s rapping “”A-A-A-A-A-AYE!/ Chimpanzees is hatin’, but I take it all in stride/ Put her in a jungle with bananas on the side/ Told you they’d revive your career, but somebody lied/ I ain’t talkin’ poultry when I say this chicken’s fried.” Kesha then joins on the now familiar chorus “Keep on dancing till the world ends.”

Spears, who like Gaga has made twitter her favorite means of fan outreach, attended Minaj’s party at The Factory in West Hollywood Friday night and later tweeted, “@NickiMinaj Anyway Nicki, Why they so jealous cause you teamed up with me?”

Madonna (a former Spears collaborator by the way) couldn’t have flamed the fires any better herself.

No word on when the track will be officially released or if Gaga has any “Judas” team-ups on her agenda (although word is she did help on a new track for J-Lo’s upcoming album…).

Listen to the new version embedded below. What’s your take?