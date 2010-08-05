Nicki Minaj announces ‘Pink Friday’ release, collabs with Trey Songz, Jay Sean

Since the first Friday after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday, Nicki Minaj only found it appropriate to have her debut album’s name reflect the holiday.
The hip-hop artist’s Cash Money effort has now been officially dubbed “Pink Friday,” to drop on Nov. 23. It’s lead off with the everywhere-at-once single “Your Love,” with the video found here. Collaborators on the effort look to include Alicia Keys’ new hubby Swizz Beatz, Kanye West and will.i.am.
That doesn’t mean the Harajuku Barbie has put to rest her seemingly constant collaborations with other artists. Us magazine has debuted Jay Sean’s track with her, “2012 (This Ain’t The End).” It’s to be featured on Sean’s own Cash Money set, “Freeze,” out Nov. 2.
This week, Minaj has also been on the set of the video shoot for her song with Trey Songz, “Bottoms Up.”
