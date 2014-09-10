Nicki Minaj announces release date for ‘The Pinkprint’; Ellen takes on ‘Anaconda’

Nicki Minaj will unleash her third studio album, “The Pinkprint,” on Nov. 24.

The “Anaconda” rapper announced the release date for the album, which is a play on Jay Z”s “The Blueprint” album title, via Twitter Tuesday night.

11.24 The Pinkprint – Anaconda (@NICKIMINAJ) September 10, 2014

The album release comes 2 1/2 years after Minaj”s last full studio album, 2012″s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.”

Minaj is all over the Billboard Hot 100 right now with “The Pinkprint”s” second single,”Anaconda,” at No. 3 and Jessie J”s “Bang Bang,” featuring Minaj and Ariana Grande, at No. 4. She's also on Usher's new single, “She Came To Give It To You.” “The Pinkprint's” first single, “Pills n Potions,” peaked at No. 20 on Billboard”s Hot 100.

Minaj joins a list of other superstars releasing albums in the fourth quarter, including Taylor Swift on Oct. 27; Foo Fighters, Nov. 11; One Direction Nov. 17, and Garth Brooks the week after (possibly also on Nov. 24).

And, in case you missed it, Ellen Degeneres provided her booty-poppin' version of “Anaconda” on her talk show on Tuesday (9). Minaj appears on the show today.