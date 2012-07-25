Watch: Nicki Minaj brings out Lil Wayne at Miami gig, books ‘Today’ show

Nicki Minaj loves the ones she’s with, because she’s been bringing out a whole slew of Young Money crew (and others) at her concerts lately.

Just last night (July 24) in Miami, Lil Wayne and Birdman dropped in on the MC’s show. The former was around for tracks like “Pop That” and “Take It to the Head,” a track from DJ Khaled. And wouldn’t you know it? The go-to DJ was also in the house — though, no Chris Brown or Rick Ross.

That’s almost nothing compared to Minaj’s show in Atlanta over the weekend: the pop-rap crossover starlet trotted out a number of members of the Southern royalty and more, including Young Jeezy, Monica, Bobby V, Waka Flocka, T.I. and Lil Scrappy. She and opener 2 Chainz combined forces at several points, as well.

Something tells us that one of her upcoming TV gigs is going to look very different, however. She’ll be likely showing more of her pop side for NBC’s “Today” show, lest they prefer “Sex in the Lounge” or “Stupid Hoe.”

Minaj will be hitting the stage in Rockefeller Center on Aug. 14.

“Today’s” summer music performance series also has The Fray, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, Train and Jason Mraz with Christina Perri on tap for shows in August.

After her TV stop and these remaining U.S tour dates, Barbz heads overseas to continue her tour in support of “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.”