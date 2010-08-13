Nicki Minaj, Drake, Kanye West appearing at MTV VMAs show

08.13.10

We already warned you that Kanye West was heading back to the MTV Video Music Awards, a year after his debacle with Taylor Swift on the same show. But this time he’ll be performing instead of just jacking mics. “Forever” friend Drake is also tapped to take the stage at the 27th annual awards show, as is Florence + the Machine.

Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Trey Songz, Ne-Yo and Nicki Minaj have been announced as presenters, though a full re-creation of the latter’s “Your Love” video would be the talk of the show.

As previously reported, the MTV VMAs will take place on Sept. 12 in L.A. Click here to check out all nominees, and click here to check out our winners predictions from the major categories.

Fan voting on the VMAs site is open.

