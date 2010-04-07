Nicki Minaj drops out of Rihanna tour

#Nicki Minaj #Rihanna
04.07.10 8 years ago

Well, that was fast.

A mere day after the details for the stint were announced, Nicki Minaj has wielded the power of Twitter to announce she’s is dropping out of the opening slot on Rihanna’s Last Girl on Earth tour.

“Barbz I’m sorry 2 say I will not be going out on RiRi’s tour. I’ve decided 2 use that time 4 the completion of my album. Hope u understand.” Meanwhile, we are struggling to understand is what “barbz” means. And why this actually happened.

The singer and Lil Wayne protege has been the hot featured guest-of-the-minute so far in 2010, with her collabs with Ludacris, Young Money and others, her raunchy outfits and her latest vid for “Massive Attack.”

No word on details about her forthcoming debut, although it seems like this tour would have been the pefect opportunity to increase awareness and hype for her tracks, since she’s no household name yet. The Young Money collaborations has her playing with guys, but what about something for the ladies?

There’s been no replacement announced yet, so it looks like Ke$ha’s gonna have to enjoy the spotlight all on her own at the moment.

Pre-sale for the Rihanna tour went up today, the rest on April 9. Check here for complete dates and other details.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Rihanna
TAGSNicki Minajnicki minaj albumnicki minaj tour rihannaRihanna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP