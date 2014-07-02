Nicki Minaj goes after Iggy Azalea again…or not

#Nicki Minaj #Iggy Azalea
07.02.14 4 years ago

Nicki Minaj swore this morning via Twitter that she was not throwing shade at Iggy Azalea during her acceptance speech during Sunday night”s BET Awards, and then continued to dig herself into a deeper hole.

First, she takes the media to task for “putting words into her mouth,”  and then starts stressing again that she respects women who write their own songs, like Lauren Hill and Missy Elliott. She brings up that she has congratulated Azalea on her success with fancy (which she totally has. Read about that here).

In the meantime, Azalea is having her music speak for her:  “Fancy” spends its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making it the longest that a song by a female rapper has spent at the summit.

Was Minaj smart to tweet about this or she should let it go now?

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Iggy Azalea
TAGSBET AWARDSIggy Azalealauryn hillMissy ElliottNicki Minaj

