Nicki Minaj goes after Iggy Azalea again…or not

Nicki Minaj swore this morning via Twitter that she was not throwing shade at Iggy Azalea during her acceptance speech during Sunday night”s BET Awards, and then continued to dig herself into a deeper hole.

First, she takes the media to task for “putting words into her mouth,” and then starts stressing again that she respects women who write their own songs, like Lauren Hill and Missy Elliott. She brings up that she has congratulated Azalea on her success with fancy (which she totally has. Read about that here).

The media puts words in my mouth all the time and this is no different. I will always take a stance on women writing b/c I believe in us! – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

I believe we're smart enough to write down our own thoughts and perspective, just like the men do. I've been saying this for 5 YEARS – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

I fell in love with Lauryn Hill b/c I knew she was the author behind those amazingly profound and articulated songs on the MisEducation – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

I wondered how Lauryn tapped into my brain and wrote an album on love, betrayal, passion, pain, triumph, brokenness…. Did she read minds? – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

It's the same reason I have a different level of respect for Missy. I know she's a writer and a producer. Women MUST aspire for more. – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

I've congratulated Iggy on the success of Fancy, publicly. She should be very proud of that. All the women nominated should b proud. – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

That will never change my desire to motivate women to write. Our voices have to be heard. I hope I inspire up & coming females to do that. – PillsNPotions (@NICKIMINAJ) July 2, 2014

In the meantime, Azalea is having her music speak for her: “Fancy” spends its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making it the longest that a song by a female rapper has spent at the summit.

Was Minaj smart to tweet about this or she should let it go now?