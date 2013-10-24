Nicki Minaj returns to form on ‘Give It All To Me,’ new album out 2014: Video

Nicki Minaj has had a busy year contributing to a slew of tracks by artists like Busta Rhymes and Chris Brown–but don’t expect a solo album from the Queens rapper until 2014. To tide you over, check out the video for her latest track, “Give It All To Me,” with Jamaican singer Mavado.

In the video, Minaj’s flow is in fine form as she rolls into a raucous beach party behind the wheel of a blue Lamborghini. But it’s when she belts the line “I am here” that we recall the diva who brought us 2010’s breakthrough “Pink Friday” and 2012’s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.”

Minaj has spent the latter half of the year working on her third album. In an interview with E! Online, she dispelled rumors that the new album would include a track with Miley Cyrus after an Instagram photo surfaced showing them together in the studio. “There was a song that was a possibility but it didn”t work out,” Minaj said.

This year, Minaj also launched a fragrance called Minajesty and clothing line for K-Mart, which she recently promoted on Tuesday’s “The Queen Latifah Show.”

In the interview, Minaj confessed that being a judge on “American Idol” was “scary,” discussed her acting debut opposite Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton in “The Other Woman,” and explained her struggle as a woman in hip-hop. Watch Latifah and Minaj connect over being female rappers in the clip below.