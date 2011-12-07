Nicki Minaj, LMFAO added to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

As if going to Times Square on New Year’s Eve isn’t nuts enough, Nicki Minaj and LMFAO will be upping the nutso factor.

The two acts are the newest addition to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” the 40th annual NYE celebration. Again this year, it will be televised from Los Angeles and the Big Apple; as previously reported, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pitbull and Hot Chelle Rae will be performing in Times Square, while Taio Cruz, Minaj, Florence, Gym Class Heroes, Blink-182, OneRepublic, the Band Perry, will.i.am. and Christina Perri will be on the Left Coast.

Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show, which starts at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC.

Minaj will be promoting her forthcoming sophomore set, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” while LMFAO will still be riding high on the successes of singles like “Party Rock Anthem” and “Sexy and I Know It.”