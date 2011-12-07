Nicki Minaj, LMFAO added to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ lineup

#New Years Eve #Nicki Minaj
12.07.11 7 years ago

As if going to Times Square on New Year’s Eve isn’t nuts enough, Nicki Minaj and LMFAO will be upping the nutso factor.

The two acts are the newest addition to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” the 40th annual NYE celebration. Again this year, it will be televised from Los Angeles and the Big Apple; as previously reported, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pitbull and Hot Chelle Rae will be performing in Times Square, while Taio Cruz, Minaj, Florence, Gym Class Heroes, Blink-182, OneRepublic, the Band Perry, will.i.am. and Christina Perri will be on the Left Coast.

Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show, which starts at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC.

Minaj will be promoting her forthcoming sophomore set, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” while LMFAO will still be riding high on the successes of singles like “Party Rock Anthem” and “Sexy and I Know It.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Years Eve#Nicki Minaj
TAGSDick Clark's New Year's Rockin' EveLMFAONEW YEAR'S EVENew Years Rockin EveNicki Minaj

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP