Nicki Minaj planning a ‘Re-Up’ of ‘Roman Reloaded’; singer mum on ‘American Idol’

Nicki Minaj earned herself a Best Female Video during the MTV VMAs last night, providing a lot of space and time to exclaim “Oh my God” over and over. But after the show, the singer caught up with E! news and spilled a few more beans on a re-issue of her latest album.

“It’s called ‘Pink Friday Roman Reloaded: The Re-Up’ and I’m putting lots of new songs on there. I’m actually going to drop my new single next week,” Minaj said [via Rap-Up], mentioning it’d hit in November. “So Barbz, you are going to spazz, you are going to love it, you are going to go crazy.”

What may be crazy is just how long “Re-Up” may be. The album is already 19 songs, clocking in at shy of 70 minutes long. The set would have to be a double or bonus-CD situation for holiday shoppers.

As for the single, it could be the “pop” side of “Reloaded,” as “Pound the Alarm” winds down, or the “rap” side, as “I Am Your Leader” gains a little traction. Or it could be all-new, one of the previously unreleased songs, which may help give the set legs until the fall drop.

She may also have another gig to keep her busy — a judging stint on “American Idol” — but so far she’s been mum on if she’s accepted the offer, or if an official offer i on the table. “I don’t know yet. I really don’t know. I have no comment on it,” she told the cable channel as to whether she knows if she’s on the show. Many outlets are confirming that Enrique Iglesias has been given an offer to sit alongside the only known judge so far, Mariah Carey.

Meanwhile, what we do know is that she’s featured on Alicia Keys’ new joint, “Girl on Fire,” performed during the VMAs last night from the Staples Center in L.A.