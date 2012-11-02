Nicki Minaj reveals track list for ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up’

#Nicki Minaj
11.02.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming release “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up” already has one of the year’s most convoluted album titles, and now it has a track list. 

The sprawling “Re-Up” features two discs worth of “Roman” hits like “Starships” and “Beez in the Trap,” and newer tracks including the single “The Boys,” and “Va Va Voom.” Guests include Cassie, Ciara, Lil Wayne and many more. 

Minaj released a video for “Va Va Voom,” which can be seen here. In addition to releasing the “Re-Up,” Minaj is currently busy judging other people (alongside pal Mariah Carey) on “American Idol.”

Here’s the track list for “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up”:

Disc 1

1. “Up in Flames”
2. “Freedom”
3. “Hell Yeah” (featuring Parker)
4. “High School” (featuring Lil Wayne)
5. “I’m Legit” (featuring Ciara)
6. “I Endorse These Strippers” (featuring Tyga & Thomas Brinx)
7. “The Boys” (featuring Cassie)
8. “Va Va Voom”
Disc 2
1. “Roman Holiday”
2. “Come On a Cone”
3. “I Am Your Leader” (featuring Cam’ron & Rick Ross)
4. “Beez in the Trap” (featuring 2 Chainz)
5. “HOV Lane”
6. “Roman Reloaded” (featuring Lil Wayne)
7. “Champion” (featuring Nas, Drake & Young Jeezy)
8. “Right By My Side” (featuring Chris Brown)
9. “Sex in the Lounge” (featuring Lil Wayne and Bobby V)
10. “Starships”
11. “Pound the Alarm”
12. “Whip It”
13. “Automatic”
14. “Beautiful Sinner”
15. “Marilyn Monroe”
16. “Young Forever”
17. “Fire Burns”
18. “Gun Shot” (featuring Beenie Man)
19. “Stupid Hoe”

“Roman Reloaded” gets re-upped November 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSNicki MinajPink Fridayreuproman reloaded

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP