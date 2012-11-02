Nicki Minaj reveals track list for ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up’

Nicki Minaj’s upcoming release “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up” already has one of the year’s most convoluted album titles, and now it has a track list.

The sprawling “Re-Up” features two discs worth of “Roman” hits like “Starships” and “Beez in the Trap,” and newer tracks including the single “The Boys,” and “Va Va Voom.” Guests include Cassie, Ciara, Lil Wayne and many more.

Minaj released a video for “Va Va Voom,” which can be seen here. In addition to releasing the “Re-Up,” Minaj is currently busy judging other people (alongside pal Mariah Carey) on “American Idol.”

Here’s the track list for “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up”:

Disc 1

1. “Up in Flames”

2. “Freedom”

3. “Hell Yeah” (featuring Parker)

4. “High School” (featuring Lil Wayne)

5. “I’m Legit” (featuring Ciara)

6. “I Endorse These Strippers” (featuring Tyga & Thomas Brinx)

7. “The Boys” (featuring Cassie)

8. “Va Va Voom”

Disc 2

1. “Roman Holiday”

2. “Come On a Cone”

3. “I Am Your Leader” (featuring Cam’ron & Rick Ross)

4. “Beez in the Trap” (featuring 2 Chainz)

5. “HOV Lane”

6. “Roman Reloaded” (featuring Lil Wayne)

7. “Champion” (featuring Nas, Drake & Young Jeezy)

8. “Right By My Side” (featuring Chris Brown)

9. “Sex in the Lounge” (featuring Lil Wayne and Bobby V)

10. “Starships”

11. “Pound the Alarm”

12. “Whip It”

13. “Automatic”

14. “Beautiful Sinner”

15. “Marilyn Monroe”

16. “Young Forever”

17. “Fire Burns”

18. “Gun Shot” (featuring Beenie Man)