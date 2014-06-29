Nicki Minaj swipes at Iggy Azalea during BET Awards acceptance speech

Nicki Minaj took time out of her acceptance speech for best female hip-hop artist at Sunday night”s BET Awards to throw a little (okay, a really big) dis at Iggy Azalea.
Minaj, who looked very classy in a a form-fitting little black dress, talked about representing women in “a culture that is so male driven.” But then added, “My point is, what I want the world to know about is when you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it.” And then, she brought her fingers up to her lips and made a little “my lips are sealed” motion. Watch for yourself at that 1:10 mark. She then took a moment and posed at the microphone, while some in the audiences practically gasped at the audacity of her remaks.
She then added, “No, no, no…no shade.” Oh, c”mon Nicki. This came after she”d mugged for the camera throughout Azalea”s performance (first with T.I. on “No Mediocre” and then “Fancy”).
Though she didn't mention Azalea by name, Minaj's remark would appear to be a commentary on the fact that Azalea doesn”t write her own material: she is credited as a co-writer on her first single, “Work” and on Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” but not on “Fancy,” “Change Your Life,” or “No Mediocre.”
So is Minaj feeling Azalea, who has had the No. 1 and No. 2 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks running now, nipping at her heels? Why else would she remind us that she”s won best female hip-hop artist five consecutive years? Or is she just pissed that Azalea came after her Barbies. As you may recall, earlier this month, after Minaj”s fans accused Azalea of copying Minaj”s style, she clawed back on Twitter by saying “…Most of you have done NOTHING. NOTHING! With your lives…So many of you internet kids quote the feats of others as if they were your own.”
Or she could feel that Azalea hasn”t given her enough props: In a radio interview only last month, Minaj praised Azalea”s success, saying, “I think that congratulations is in order. Her single is doing really, really well and I think that”s a good thing,” she said of “Fancy.”
She continued: “One thing I”m not is a hater. If somebody is doing something and they did it well, and their song is charting well, then congratulations. I just want female rappers to understand that I”ve kicked in a lot of doors for them and I just would appreciate if they would acknowledge that.” Oh, Nicki. Not to take anything away from your phenomenal success and supreme talent, but there were quite a few women, including Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Salt N Pepa, Eve, Da Brat, Lil Kim and MC Lyte who walked through that door first. (Salt N Pepa's Pepa tweeted supportive tweets to both Minaj and Azalea after their performances Sunday night).
Google “Nicki Minaj and feud” and her beefs with Mariah Carey, Lil Kim and Rihanna all come up. As amusing as they all have been, maybe it”s time for her to focus on her music instead of tearing down other women.
You’re just being basic to assume Nicki was talking about anybody in particular. Her point is that she is the whole package.. she writes what she raps, while a lot of “artists” don’t… NOT specifically her competition but most of them in GENERAL. People just want a big feud so they’re going to assume they know what she was saying. She’s been accused of not writing her own music so she took this opportunity to set the record straight.
Nicki Minaj has never been in a feud with “Rihanna”. What the fuck are you talking about? and “tearing down other women” She never started any of her feuds, bitches came at her. Do some research before you try to state facts you know nothing about. You’re a hypocrite, “tearing down other women” that’s what you are doing to Nicki Minaj.
Iggy Azalea is no Mariah Carey, Lil Kim or Rihanna, this is an agenda to whitewash Hip Hop.
I am a photographer and work in the business. Every show I have photographed Iggy at there have been MORE blacks in the audience than whites. Another white artist named Alan Stone had 95% blacks and 5% whites in the audience at his Atlanta show. Stop being a racist and do something worthwhile with your life.
Iggy is Australian
Nic is saying she has opened the doors for all the female rappers to come, she always gave her props to kim, latifa, remy, etc. who did the same for her and she’s stating that the all the new rappers should do the same for her as well. All artists have their feuds and Nicki has never feuded with Rihanna, their actually great friends. So I don’t know what this article is talking about.
Plus the one who kicked down the door for female rappers to dip into pop like iggy is doing now .
Iggy has writing credits on all the tracks on The New Classic and on No Mediocre. She’s credited under her real name Amethyst Kelly.
Iggy is credited in all her songs tho, she writes all her verses lmaoooo HitFix trying to start something
Melinda Newman… You obviously do not like Nicki Minaj at all since you refer to false stories in order to garner attention. You have to give props where its due. Nicki Minaj doesn’t get the credit she deserves, and I don’t think she was speaking about anyone specifically, but she is the only one who is able to speak up about authenticity because she definitely is carrying the torch for female emcees since she indeed writes her own raps. It’s a shame when a female rapper has to use a ghostwriter. It discredits the entire female rap category when that happens. Nicki deserved the award, and it was the best, and most truthful speech at the BET awards this year.? Nicki Minaj did not force herself in front of the camera during iggys performance. It was obvious that BET wanted to depict Nicki Minaj’s reaction to the performance. Iggy Azalea tweeted about Nicki Minaj lip syncing a performance several years back in which Nicki did not. Ever since that tweet was dug up, iggy has never really owned up to it, nor shows respect to Nicki Minaj. As for the feuds… Nicki Minaj and Rihanna never had a feud. Lil’ Kim did not want Nicki Minaj taking over the female emcee spot and we all know about Mariah Carey disrespecting Nicki Minaj on American Idol, so Melinda please, if you do not like Nicki Minaj, if you are racist, just avoid being biased in your critiques or do not mention her name at all. You’ve already lost credibility with me and to my followers on twitter who I’m tweeting this out to.
All one has to do is look at the charts to see what a jealous has-been Minaj has become. Azalea is all over the charts, while Minaj’s latest peaked just a couple of weeks after its release and is already falling.
Minaj’s latest “hit” peaked after a couple of weeks and is already falling. Azalea is all over the charts. Minaj is just a jealous has-been. Pop music has a short shelf life Nicki, and your time has past.
you know nothing about this culture melinda, lol. she moved her fingers to her mouth to emulate someone sipping tea, not to seal her lips. good grief. lol..ironically this is exactly what nicki is speaking of…authenticity. so many people want to dabble in various subject matters they have no idea about. lol.
To those who think she wasn’t talking about ANYONE you’re crazy. This is what Hip Hop does. MC’s go at each other. You probably think that Suge wasn’t talking about Puff when he made his comment on stage. Fortunately I don’t see these women’s outcome going the way Biggie & Pac’s did. My only thing is, wasn’t Nicki boppin’ to Fancy as Iggy rocked it?
Just making the comment shows fear of Iggy’s popularity.
I’m not a very big fan of Nicki’s lately… Why are singers suddenly supposed to be writing their own songs, now. Sure some of them do – and maybe more rap artists as opposed to other singers. But it has NEVER been unusual for singers to sing songs that others have written. If Iggy even participates in writing some of her songs, she is doing better than alot of other celebrity singers.
tbh i am a 13 year old british girl and Iggy is not british she is australian so i find it very offensive when people make these remarks but anyways i dont think iggy is bad i just dont think she should be able to call herself a rapper because when she does whatever shes doing its meant to sound like poetry which is what rap is i think she should stick to being an ft artist bc ofc she does add a bit of her own spice but saying that her freestyle rap was “inspired” by kendrick llamar was a lie bc if u listen to the song “look out for detox” most of the lyrics r the same but oh well