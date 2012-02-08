Nicki Minaj to debut new song ‘Roman Holiday’ on Grammy telecast

Reigning hip-hop diva Nicki Minaj is a busy lady these days. Not only is she prepping for the release of her second studio album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” on April 3rd, she just came off a well-received Super Bowl halftime performance opposite Madonna (not to mention the finger-flippin’ M.I.A.) and will also be performing at the Grammys this coming Sunday. 

Speaking of the Grammys, the rapper has announced she’ll be performing a never-before-heard song off “Reloaded” entitled “Roman Holiday” at the ceremony; what’s more, the track will go on sale on iTunes immediately following the show. 

Minaj is nominated for four Grammys this year, including Best Rap Album (“Pink Friday”) and Best New Artist (you can read Melinda Newman’s predictions in the category here).

As if that weren’t enough, the latest single from “Reloaded”, entitled “Starships”, will debut on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show the following morning. It will be available for download on iTunes that same day.

Minaj’s debut album “Pink Friday” has so far sold over 1.7 million copies in the U.S.

Excited for “Reloaded”, Barbz? Sound off in the comments!

Watch the music video for Minaj/David Guetta collaboration “Turn Me On”:

