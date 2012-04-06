Nicki Minaj’s ‘Roman Reloaded’ shoots straight for the top of the Billboard 200

The rotation at the top of the Billboard 200 continues as Nicki Minaj prepares to assume the top spot next week with “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.” That will make six different titles at No. 1 in the past six weeks.

Minaj”s sophomore set looks good for sales of up to 235,000, which will lead it to handily come in above Adele”s “21,” which will bounce back up to No. 2 with sales of up to 165,000, according to Hits Daily Double. Three other titles look good to bow in the top 10: Rascal Flatts” “Changed” will move up to 120,000 copies for No. 3, while gospel artist Marvin Sapp”s “I Win” will likely come in at No. 7 with up to 50,000 sold.

Icelandic sensations Of Monsters and Men will sell slightly less than that with their debut, “My Head is an Animal” (maybe that title loses something in the translation), pegged for No. 8.

This week”s charttopper, Madonna”s “MDNA” plummets from 359,000 to 40,000-45,000, which keeps it in the top 10, barely, at No. 9. Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee,” which bowed at No. 2 this week, fares much better, falling only from 199,000 to 110,000 and a likely No. 4 spot. (Remember, many of “MDNA”s” sales came from bundling with her concert tickets).

Former No. 1, “Up All Night,” from British group One Direction looks good for 80,000, although that may get a boost before the chart closes on Sunday after the boy band plays “Saturday Night Live” on April 7. The soundtrack for “The Hunger Games” is running a smidge ahead of “I Win” for No. 6, but that race is too close to call. Closing out the Top 10 is Shinedown”s “Amaryllis,” which likely falls 4-10.