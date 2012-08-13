Nicolas Cage joins ‘Expendables 3,’ Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford also being eyed

If Avi Lerner gets his way, “The Expendables 3” could come loaded with a slew of A-list actors.
The Hollywood producer has revealed that not only will Nicolas Cage appear in the potential threequel (ok, so Cage isn’t quite the “A-lister” he once was), he’s also been talking to Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford.
“We”ve approached Clint Eastwood to be one of the guys, we”ve got a character in mind for him. We”re talking to Harrison Ford,” said Lerner in an interview with Total Film. He then added: “[And we want] Wesley Snipes when he comes back from prison. I”ll give you one more name, we”ve got Nicolas Cage to play [one of the characters].”
In addition to that already-considerable wish list, the producers are also hoping to rope Mickey Rourke in for a third entry – provided “The Wrestler” star doesn’t get out of hand.
“We”re going to bring Mickey Rourke back, if he won”t be too crazy,” said Lerner. “I like Mickey. And of course, all the existing stars [will return]”
In the meantime, “The Expendables 2” comes out this Friday.
Would you like to see any of the aforementioned stars in a hypothetical third “Expendables” entry? Let us know what you think in the comments.
If Nic Cage is the crazy ass bad guy, this may just be the best movie ever made
I love where this is going with Clint and Harrison Ford. Was also thinking maybe a female action star could play a part in there, too. I know most of them are awful, but Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver were awesome in their movies. Milla Jovovich is still in great shape.
I mean, if they’re trying to make a movie with all of the action stars, ever, seems logical.
Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver would be great…doubt either of them would do it though. Another suggestion I heard was Pam Grier, which is a cool idea.
Christopher Walken, for god’s sake, he should have been in the first one, even if for just a cameo. Milla Jovovich or Michelle Rodriguez would be a great female choice
Christopher Walken! Hell yeah!
why was clint eastwoods music from the good bad and the ugly used in expendables 2 when walker texas ranger appeared?