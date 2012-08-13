Nicolas Cage joins ‘Expendables 3,’ Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford also being eyed

If Avi Lerner gets his way, “The Expendables 3” could come loaded with a slew of A-list actors.

The Hollywood producer has revealed that not only will Nicolas Cage appear in the potential threequel (ok, so Cage isn’t quite the “A-lister” he once was), he’s also been talking to Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford.

“We”ve approached Clint Eastwood to be one of the guys, we”ve got a character in mind for him. We”re talking to Harrison Ford,” said Lerner in an interview with Total Film. He then added: “[And we want] Wesley Snipes when he comes back from prison. I”ll give you one more name, we”ve got Nicolas Cage to play [one of the characters].”

In addition to that already-considerable wish list, the producers are also hoping to rope Mickey Rourke in for a third entry – provided “The Wrestler” star doesn’t get out of hand.

“We”re going to bring Mickey Rourke back, if he won”t be too crazy,” said Lerner. “I like Mickey. And of course, all the existing stars [will return]”

In the meantime, “The Expendables 2” comes out this Friday.

Would you like to see any of the aforementioned stars in a hypothetical third “Expendables” entry? Let us know what you think in the comments.