Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth starring in upcoming ‘Paddington’ film

Move over, “Ted.” An even more cuddly CG bear is heading to the big screen, and he’s bringing some familiar faces with him.

Nicole Kidman will lead the impressive cast of TWC’s upcoming live-action/CGI take on “Paddington,” with Colin Firth providing the voice of the titular teddy. 

Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, and Julie Walters are also set to star in the film based on the beloved fictional character created by Michael Bond in 1958.

The film centers on young Peruvian bear who finds himself lost in London’s Paddington Station. There, he’s discovered by the Brown family who give him a home away from home. Kidman will star as a nasty taxidermist determined to have Paddington — a rare species of bear — stuffed. 

“Paddington” will begin start principal photography this month, it was announced today.

David Heyman (“Harry Potter”) is producing, while Paul King (“The Mighty Boosh”) will direct. TWC-Dimension will distribute.
Paddington has been the subject of a handful of TV series, but this will be the polite bear’s first foray into feature films.

Kidman will next be seen in “The Railway Man” and “Grace of Monaco.” 

“Paddington” will be released in the U.K. on November 28, 2014, and will open in the U.S. sometime in the first quarter of 2015. 

