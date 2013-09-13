Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth starring in upcoming ‘Paddington’ film

Move over, “Ted.” An even more cuddly CG bear is heading to the big screen, and he’s bringing some familiar faces with him.

Nicole Kidman will lead the impressive cast of TWC’s upcoming live-action/CGI take on “Paddington,” with Colin Firth providing the voice of the titular teddy.

Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, and Julie Walters are also set to star in the film based on the beloved fictional character created by Michael Bond in 1958.

The film centers on young Peruvian bear who finds himself lost in London’s Paddington Station. There, he’s discovered by the Brown family who give him a home away from home. Kidman will star as a nasty taxidermist determined to have Paddington — a rare species of bear — stuffed.

“Paddington” will begin start principal photography this month, it was announced today.