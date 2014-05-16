Nicole Kidman and Lupita Nyong’o lead the stars of the Cannes Film Festival

The 2014 edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is well under way, and the stars are all out. Red carpet faces have so far included Nicole Kidman, Ryan Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Blake Lively, Kit Harington, Naomi Watts, Cate Blanchett and more. They're in town with films like “Captive,” “Map to the Stars,” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” or they're just there to watch a movie and look good doing it.

Check out the latest red carpet photos here: