Nicole Kidman and Lupita Nyong’o lead the stars of the Cannes Film Festival

#Cate Blanchett #Ryan Reynolds
05.16.14 4 years ago

The 2014 edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is well under way, and the stars are all out. Red carpet faces have so far included Nicole Kidman, Ryan Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong'o, Blake Lively, Kit Harington, Naomi Watts, Cate Blanchett and more. They're in town with films like “Captive,” “Map to the Stars,” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” or they're just there to watch a movie and look good doing it. 

Check out the latest red carpet photos here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cate Blanchett#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSblake livelyCannes 2014Cannes Film FestivalNicole KidmanCATE BLANCHETTJULIANNE MOOREKit HaringtonLUPITA NYONGORyan ReynoldsZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP