Nicole Kidman re-teaming with ‘Rabbit Hole’s’ David Lindsay-Abaire for ‘The Family Fang’

The last time Nicole Kidman was nominated for an Oscar was for her work in 2010’s “Rabbit Hole.”

Now, she’s reuniting with that film’s writer, scribe David Lindsay-Abaire, for the upcoming film “The Family Fang.”

“Fang” is based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Wilson about a pair of quirky performance artists who often used their children in the strange performances. Years later, their adult-aged children return home, only to be hoodwinked into taking part in one last act.

Kidman will star in and produce and produce the film, with Lindsay-Abaire adapting, reports Deadline.

Lindsay-Abaire was nominated for Tonys for his work on “Shrek the Musical” and his own play “Good People.” He also wrote Disney”s upcoming “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” directed by Sam Raimi (the three “Spider-Man” films) and starring James Franco, Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams.

Kidman will soon be seen alongside Zac Efron in “The Paperboy,” and with Clive Owen in “Hemingway & Gellhorn.” Her last film was the box office non-starter “Trespass,” co-starring Nicolas Cage.

Kidman won the best actress Oscar for 2002’s “The Hours.” She was also nominated for 2001’s “Moulin Rouge!”