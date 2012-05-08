Nicole Kidman re-teaming with ‘Rabbit Hole’s’ David Lindsay-Abaire for ‘The Family Fang’

05.08.12 6 years ago

The last time Nicole Kidman was nominated for an Oscar was for her work in 2010’s “Rabbit Hole.”

Now, she’s reuniting with that film’s writer, scribe David Lindsay-Abaire, for the upcoming film “The Family Fang.”

“Fang” is based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Wilson about a pair of quirky performance artists who often used their children in the strange performances. Years later, their adult-aged children return home, only to be hoodwinked into taking part in one last act.

Kidman will star in and produce and produce the film, with Lindsay-Abaire adapting, reports Deadline.

Lindsay-Abaire was nominated for Tonys for his work on “Shrek the Musical” and his own play “Good People.” He also wrote Disney”s upcoming “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” directed by Sam Raimi (the three “Spider-Man” films) and starring James Franco, Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams.

Kidman will soon be seen alongside Zac Efron in “The Paperboy,” and with Clive Owen in “Hemingway & Gellhorn.” Her last film was the box office non-starter “Trespass,” co-starring Nicolas Cage.

Kidman won the best actress Oscar for 2002’s “The Hours.” She was also nominated for 2001’s “Moulin Rouge!”

TAGSDavid LindsayAbaireNICOLE KIDMANRabbit HoleThe Family Fang

