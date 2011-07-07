Nicole Richie gets her ‘Fashion Star’

Remember when Nicole Richie was just Paris Hilton”s chubby friend who wore trucker caps and low riders on “The Simple Life”? Well, that was a long time ago, as the Winter Kate fashion designer and mom will be, along with menswear designer John Varvatos, a celebrity mentor on “Fashion Star,” the new reality competition series. The two will join fellow mentor Jessica Simpson and host Elle Macpherson.

“NBC could not have asked for better additions to the celebrity mentors than John Varvatos, one of the most well-known menswear designers in the nation and international style icon and creative director, Nicole Richie,” said Paul Telegdy, EVP Alternative Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios. “Both are trendsetters and tastemakers and their design skills and expertise will be invaluable to our contestants on the series.”

Since moving on from her ex-BFF Hilton, Richie has created the House of Harlow 1960 jewelry collection and, in 2010, Winter Kate, a women”s ready-to-wear collection. She also created a limited edition line of maternity wear for Pea in the Pod.

Former Polo Ralph Lauren designer Varvatos launched his men”s lifestyle brand in 2000. The designer has been recognized three times by the CFDA with an American Fashion Award for New Menswear Designer (June 2000) and Menswear Designer of the Year (June 2001 and June 2005) and was honored as GQ”s “Designer of the Year” in 2007.