‘Nightcrawler’ leads San Diego film critics nominations

Nice of the San Diego crowd to keep things interesting. “Nightcrawler” led the way with nominations from the SoCal group, picking up nine tips of the hat including for Riz Ahmed in Best Supporting Actor, which is neat. “Gone Girl” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” were a step behind with eight while “Birdman” and “Boyhood” grabbed seven apiece.

Check out the full list below. Winners will be announced Dec. 15. And as always, well, you know: The Circuit.

Best Film

“Boyhood”

“Gone Girl”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Nightcrawler”

“Selma”

“The Theory of Everything”

Best Director

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

David Fincher, “Gone Girl”

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Dan Gilroy, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actor

Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Tom Hardy, “Locke”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”

Mia Wasikowska, “Tracks”

Best Supporting Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Nightcrawler”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Carrie Coon, “Gone Girl”

Keira Knightly, “The Imitation Game”

Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Locke”

“Nightcrawler”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“Gone Girl”

“The Theory of Everything”

“Unbroken”

“Wild”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“Heli”

“Ida”

“Two Days, One Night”

“Venus in Fur”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me”

“Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me”

“Last Days in Vietnam”

“Life Itself”

Best Animated Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The Boxtrolls”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“The LEGO Movie”

“The Nut Job”

Best Cinematography

“Force Majeure” (Fredrik Wenzel)

“Interstellar” (Hoyte van Hoytema)

“Gone Girl” (Jeff Cronenweth)

“Nightcrawler” (Robert Elswit)

“Unbroken” (Roger Deakins)

Best Editing

“Boyhood” (Sandra Adair)

“Edge of Tomorrow” (James Herbert, Laura Jennings)

“Gone Girl” (Kirk Baxter)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Barney Pilling)

“Nightcrawler” (John Gilroy)

Best Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pincock)

“Into the Woods” (Dennis Gassner & Anna Pinnock)

“The Theory of Everything” (John Paul Kelly)

“The Imitation Game” (Maria Djurkovic)

“Interstellar” (Nathan Crowley)

Best Score

“Birdman” (Antonio Sanchez)

“Gone Girl” (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Alexandre Desplat)

“The Imitation Game” (Alexandre Desplat)

“Nightcrawler” (James Newton Howard)

Best Ensemble

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Selma”