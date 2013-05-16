‘Nikita’ will air a 6-episode final season

Somewhat buried in the top-to-bottom overhaul of its schedule announced on Thursday (May 16) morning was The CW’s official confirmation that this will be the final season for “Nikita.”
In its upfronts announcement, The CW revealed that the final season of “Nikita” will be a six-episode mission, currently without a home on the schedule. “Nikita” is being held for a TBD midseason slot along with longer orders for the dramas “Star-Crossed” and “The 100,” plus the new reality offering “Famous in 12.”
“Nikita,” which will close its third season on Friday night, had been on the bubble each year, going from the prime post-“Vampire Diaries” slot on Thursdays to Fridays at 8 p.m. to Fridays at 9 p.m. and back to 8 p.m. Although never a huge ratings success, the drama will end up hitting 73 episodes. Its predecessor, the Peta Wilson-driven “La Femme Nikita,” ran for 96 episodes between 1997 and 2001.
The CW teased a few details about the final season but those details spoil some rather key plotpoints from Friday’s finale, so we’ll just note that the show continues to star Maggie Q, Shane West and Lyndsy Fonseca.
Six episodes?! Oh well, at least we’ll be getting SOME closure, unlike The 4400…
Haha! So true.
Please, there has to be another spinnoff!!!
Maybe ‘The Shop’ is using alien technology and whatever’s left of Division can morph into the beginning of Men in Black! (maybe not, but throw in Jaden Smith as a new member and it will bring the girls to The CW)
Canceled so they can start showing reality crap. Another decent tv channel going to reality. Another channel I won’t watch…
Garrette – Not really, no. The CW has one reality show on its fall schedule, the one that was always going to be there.
-Daniel
NIKITA IS A MUST SEE!! Nikita and the actors who played Percy, Amanda, Nerd and unpredictable Owen really brought the audience back week after week. Then the plotlines weakened, was there a reduction in writers? NIKITA IS A KEEPER, hire “A” writers
So disappointed this is cancelled! How are they suppose to close the series in only 6 episodes? There is SO much to cover- proving Nikita’s innocence, catching/killing Amanda, the return of Owen & Michael and Nikita’s wedding. Not possible to cover ALL that in only 6 episodes they could have at least given it a full season. :