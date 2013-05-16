‘Nikita’ will air a 6-episode final season

Somewhat buried in the top-to-bottom overhaul of its schedule announced on Thursday (May 16) morning was The CW’s official confirmation that this will be the final season for “Nikita.”

In its upfronts announcement, The CW revealed that the final season of “Nikita” will be a six-episode mission, currently without a home on the schedule. “Nikita” is being held for a TBD midseason slot along with longer orders for the dramas “Star-Crossed” and “The 100,” plus the new reality offering “Famous in 12.”

“Nikita,” which will close its third season on Friday night, had been on the bubble each year, going from the prime post-“Vampire Diaries” slot on Thursdays to Fridays at 8 p.m. to Fridays at 9 p.m. and back to 8 p.m. Although never a huge ratings success, the drama will end up hitting 73 episodes. Its predecessor, the Peta Wilson-driven “La Femme Nikita,” ran for 96 episodes between 1997 and 2001.

The CW teased a few details about the final season but those details spoil some rather key plotpoints from Friday’s finale, so we’ll just note that the show continues to star Maggie Q, Shane West and Lyndsy Fonseca.