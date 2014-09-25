CW

Nina Dobrev is heading to “The Originals”

“The Vampire Diaries” star will play original doppelgänger Tatia in the “Vampire” spinoff”s 5th episode of the season.

If she accepts the “True Detective” job, Rachel McAdams will play a no-nonsense Monterey Sheriff

The character, Ani Bezzerides, is a professional on the job and a drinker and gambler in her private life.

Why “SNL” writers love Kenan Thompson

Adding the line “KENAN REACTS” will get a script extra laughs, says co-head writer Bryan Tucker. “In my nine seasons at ‘SNL,' Kenan has been one of the few cast members who writers lean on,” he explains. “Put him in your sketch somewhere, anywhere, and your sketch will get better. Because Kenan knows how to take ordinary lines and make them funny, and take funny lines and make them special.”

NFL fumbles a breast cancer awareness PSA

Two NFL players were supposed to show up to the shoot. They never arrived.

“Key & Peele”s” substitute teacher Mr. Garvey may become a movie

“We”re in negotiations at Paramount to make a Substitute Teacher movie,” Keegan-Michael Key tells EW. “Two of our writers are penning it. Well, they”re not penning it as we speak – it”s getting there.”

Check out Mark-Paul Gosselaar as “CSI” twins

One is in prison, the other is in a suit and tie.

Tony Sirico is returning to “Family Guy” – not as Vinny the dog

Instead, he”ll play heightened version of himself, appearing in several live-action moments.

“Big Brother” finally delivered a worthy winner

Derrick Levasseur was the most “impressively strategic player.” PLUS: The runner-up speaks.

TNT orders fantasy pilot “Lumen” from Steven Spielberg”s production company

“Captain America” director Joe Johnston is behind the series about a family trapped in an alternate universe.