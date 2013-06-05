B

Listen: Nine Inch Nails’ new single ‘Came Back Haunted’

06.06.13 5 years ago

Nine Inch Nails officially returned Thursday when the band posted new single, “Came Back Haunted,” on SoundCloud at midnight.

“Haunted” is the first track from “Hesitation Marks,” the group”s debut album for Columbia, which will come out Sept. 3.

“Came Back Haunted” is  vintage Nine Inch Nails with frontman Trent Reznor combining industrial elements with electronica. At the same time, the tune has a funky groove that definitely alleviates the angst of the lyrics. It”s downright bouncy by Nine Inch Nails” standards. Production wise, it’s ripe for plugging in your headphones and letting the sound come at you from all different angles and block out the rest of the world, especially around the 2:50 mark when panting gives way to razor-sharp guitars.

Rezner created the album with producers Atticus Ross, Reznor”s score composing partner, and Alan Moulder.

“Hesitation Marks” will be the group”s first album in five years. Reznor announced that NIN had signed to Columbia, also home to his band How To Destroy Angels, last week.

While NIN had previously announced a number of festival dates, including Lollapalooza, for the summer, today the band released a slate of fall arena dates for the “Tension 2013” outing. Explosions in the Sky and Godspeed You! Black Emperor will support various portions of the tour.  A full schedule is below the song.

 

9/28*                       St. Paul, MN                          Xcel Energy Center                                             
9/30*                       Kansas City, MO                 Sprint Center                                                          
10/1*                       St. Louis, MO                        Chaifetz Arena                                                       
10/3*                       Montréal, QC                       Centre Bell                                                               10/4*                              Toronto, ON                          Air Canada Centre                                                     
10/5*                       Cleveland, OH                     Wolstein Center                                                   10/7*                              Auburn Hills, MI                                   The Palace of Auburn Hills                               
10/8*                       Pittsburgh, PA                     Petersen Events Center                                                   
10/11**                 Boston, MA                            TD Garden                                                                 
10/14**                 Brooklyn, NY                        BarclaysCenter                                                                            
10/15**                 Newark, NJ                            Prudential Center                                               
10/18**                 Washington, DC                                   Verizon Center                                                       
10/19**                 University Park, PA          Bryce Jordan Center                                       
10/21**                 Raleigh, NC                            PNC Arena                                                                 
10/22**                 Nashville, TN                        Bridgestone Arena                                            
10/24**                 Atlanta, GA                            Philips Arena                                                          
10/30+                    Sunrise, FL                             BB&T Center                                                            
10/31+                    Orlando, FL                            Amway Center                                                      
11/5*                       San Antonio, TX                                    AT&T Center                                                            
11/8*                       Los Angeles, CA                                    Staples Center                                                       
11/9*                       Phoenix, AZ                           US Airways Center                                             
11/11*                    El Paso, TX                              Don Haskins Center                                           
11/13*                    Broomfield, CO                   1stBank Center                                                                       
11/15*                    Las Vegas, NV                      The Joint                                                                   
11/16*                    Las Vegas, NV                      The Joint                                                                   
11/18*                    Portland, OR                         Rose Garden Arena                                          
11/19*                    Spokane, WA                        Spokane Arena                                                      
11/21*                    Vancouver, BC                     Rogers Arena                                                        
11/22*                    Seattle, WA                           KeyArena                                                                   
11/24+                    Edmonton, AB                      Rexall Place                                                             
11/25+                    Calgary, AB                            Scotiabank Saddledome                                                   
 

