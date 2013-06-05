Listen: Nine Inch Nails’ new single ‘Came Back Haunted’

Nine Inch Nails officially returned Thursday when the band posted new single, “Came Back Haunted,” on SoundCloud at midnight.

“Haunted” is the first track from “Hesitation Marks,” the group”s debut album for Columbia, which will come out Sept. 3.

“Came Back Haunted” is vintage Nine Inch Nails with frontman Trent Reznor combining industrial elements with electronica. At the same time, the tune has a funky groove that definitely alleviates the angst of the lyrics. It”s downright bouncy by Nine Inch Nails” standards. Production wise, it’s ripe for plugging in your headphones and letting the sound come at you from all different angles and block out the rest of the world, especially around the 2:50 mark when panting gives way to razor-sharp guitars.

Rezner created the album with producers Atticus Ross, Reznor”s score composing partner, and Alan Moulder.

“Hesitation Marks” will be the group”s first album in five years. Reznor announced that NIN had signed to Columbia, also home to his band How To Destroy Angels, last week.

While NIN had previously announced a number of festival dates, including Lollapalooza, for the summer, today the band released a slate of fall arena dates for the “Tension 2013” outing. Explosions in the Sky and Godspeed You! Black Emperor will support various portions of the tour. A full schedule is below the song.

9/28* St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/30* Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

10/1* St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

10/3* Montréal, QC Centre Bell 10/4* Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

10/5* Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center 10/7* Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

10/8* Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

10/11** Boston, MA TD Garden

10/14** Brooklyn, NY BarclaysCenter

10/15** Newark, NJ Prudential Center

10/18** Washington, DC Verizon Center

10/19** University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

10/21** Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/22** Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10/24** Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

10/30+ Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

10/31+ Orlando, FL Amway Center

11/5* San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

11/8* Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

11/9* Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center

11/11* El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

11/13* Broomfield, CO 1stBank Center

11/15* Las Vegas, NV The Joint

11/16* Las Vegas, NV The Joint

11/18* Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena

11/19* Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

11/21* Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/22* Seattle, WA KeyArena

11/24+ Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

11/25+ Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

