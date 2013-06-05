Listen: Nine Inch Nails’ new single ‘Came Back Haunted’

Nine Inch Nails officially returned Thursday when the band posted new single, “Came Back Haunted,” on SoundCloud at midnight.
“Haunted” is the first track from “Hesitation Marks,” the group”s debut album for Columbia, which will come out Sept. 3.
[More after the jump…]
“Came Back Haunted” is vintage Nine Inch Nails with frontman Trent Reznor combining industrial elements with electronica. At the same time, the tune has a funky groove that definitely alleviates the angst of the lyrics. It”s downright bouncy by Nine Inch Nails” standards. Production wise, it’s ripe for plugging in your headphones and letting the sound come at you from all different angles and block out the rest of the world, especially around the 2:50 mark when panting gives way to razor-sharp guitars.
Rezner created the album with producers Atticus Ross, Reznor”s score composing partner, and Alan Moulder.
“Hesitation Marks” will be the group”s first album in five years. Reznor announced that NIN had signed to Columbia, also home to his band How To Destroy Angels, last week.
While NIN had previously announced a number of festival dates, including Lollapalooza, for the summer, today the band released a slate of fall arena dates for the “Tension 2013” outing. Explosions in the Sky and Godspeed You! Black Emperor will support various portions of the tour. A full schedule is below the song.
9/28* St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
9/30* Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
10/1* St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
10/3* Montréal, QC Centre Bell 10/4* Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
10/5* Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center 10/7* Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
10/8* Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
10/11** Boston, MA TD Garden
10/14** Brooklyn, NY BarclaysCenter
10/15** Newark, NJ Prudential Center
10/18** Washington, DC Verizon Center
10/19** University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
10/21** Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
10/22** Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
10/24** Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
10/30+ Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
10/31+ Orlando, FL Amway Center
11/5* San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
11/8* Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
11/9* Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center
11/11* El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
11/13* Broomfield, CO 1stBank Center
11/15* Las Vegas, NV The Joint
11/16* Las Vegas, NV The Joint
11/18* Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena
11/19* Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
11/21* Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
11/22* Seattle, WA KeyArena
11/24+ Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
11/25+ Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Corporate Sellout would be a great tour support band. [facebook.com]