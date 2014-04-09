Nine Inch Nails, OutKast and more to headline 2014 Pemberton Festival

British Columbia”s Pemberton Music Festival is back with an all-star lineup, including Nine Inch Nails, OutKast, deadmau5, Soundgarden, Frank Ocean and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full lineup below.

The festival returns after being on hiatus since 2008. Organizers Huka Entertainment said it”ll continue to add artists to the Pemberton lineup in the coming weeks.

The already-massive bill boasts Modest Mouse, TV on the Radio, the Flaming Lips, St. Vincent, Grimes, Snoop Dogg, Cage the Elephant, Violent Femmes, Tyler the Creator, ScHoolboy Q, Dinosaur Jr. and the New Pornographers.

Pemberton”s comedy lineup includes Bob Saget, Trailer Park Boys, Lisa Lampanelli, Norm McDonald, Jim Breuer, Hannibal Buress and Tom Green.

The three-day festival takes place July 18– 20 at Pemberton Valley in British Columbia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 am PST.

Here”s the complete 2014 Pemberton Festival lineup:

