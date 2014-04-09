Nine Inch Nails, OutKast and more to headline 2014 Pemberton Festival

British Columbia”s Pemberton Music Festival is back with an all-star lineup, including Nine Inch Nails, OutKast, deadmau5, Soundgarden, Frank Ocean and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full lineup below.
The festival returns after being on hiatus since 2008. Organizers Huka Entertainment said it”ll continue to add artists to the Pemberton lineup in the coming weeks.
The already-massive bill boasts Modest Mouse, TV on the Radio, the Flaming Lips, St. Vincent, Grimes, Snoop Dogg, Cage the Elephant, Violent Femmes, Tyler the Creator, ScHoolboy Q, Dinosaur Jr. and the New Pornographers.
Pemberton”s comedy lineup includes Bob Saget, Trailer Park Boys, Lisa Lampanelli, Norm McDonald, Jim Breuer, Hannibal Buress and Tom Green.
The three-day festival takes place July 18– 20 at Pemberton Valley in British Columbia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 am PST.
Here”s the complete 2014 Pemberton Festival lineup:
Nine Inch Nails
Outkast
Deadmau5
Soundgarden
Frank Ocean
Kendrick Lamar
Metric
Modest Mouse
Snoop Dogg
Above & Beyond
Empire of the Sun
Ms. Lauryn Hill
TV On The Radio
Blondie
Cage The Elephant
Girl Talk
Grimes
The Flaming Lips
Young the Giant
Baauer
Matthew Good
Schoolboy Q
St. Vincent
Tyler, The Creator
Violent Femmes
Earl Sweatshirt
Gord Downie
The Sadies
The New Pornographers
Sloan
Stars
Best Coast
Big Gigantic
Clockwork
Flying Lotus
Hayden
Matt Mays
RL Grime
Shlohmo
Delta Rae
Dinosaur Jr.
Fucked Up
Griz
Hey Rosetta!
Kaytranada
Purity Ring DJ Set
XXYYXX
Dan Deacon
Lettuce
Metz
Rich Aucoin
Wild Belle
ZZ Ward
Aer
Gold & Youth
Flash Lightnin”
The Tontons
Tory Lanez
Yukon Blonde
Hallelujah Train featuring Daniel Lanois
Will Sexton
Brian Blade
Brady Blade Sr.
Anders Osborne
Chris Thomas
Malcolm Burn with Gospel Choir
Join The Discussion: Log In With