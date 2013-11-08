Watch Nine Inch Nails kill it on ‘Jimmy Kimmel,’ plus another tour first

#Jimmy Kimmel Live
11.08.13 5 years ago

The sometimes elusive Trent Reznor — the man behind the industrial rock project Nine Inch Nails — has spent much of 2013 in the limelight, releasing the band’s first album since 2008 and staging a massive tour. Last night, Nine Inch Nails made its first network TV appearance in 25 years on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Watch him below play “All Time Low,” off the new album “Hesitation Marks.”

In another first, this week Nine Inch Nails performed “All The Love In The World” for the first time at a show in San Antonio, Texas. The song kicks off its 2005 album “With Teeth” and, based on the fan-made video below, should definitely make its way into future set lists.

Nine Inch Nails will appear on Austin City Limits in spring 2014. 

