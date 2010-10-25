Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Pretty Hate Machine’ gets remaster treatment for re-release

Although a reissue of Nine Inch Nails’ seminal “Pretty Hate Machine” dropped a couple of years ago, that set didn’t have Trent Reznor’s blessing. But that doesn’t mean he was against the idea — which is why the album is getting the re-release and re-master treatment from the man himself.

Reznor is working in conjunction with UMe/The Bicycle Music Company with the digital remastering. Having recovered the original tapes, the frontman tapped longtime NIN collaborator Tom Baker to do the honors. The result is the original 10 tracks, plus an added cover of Queen’s “Get Down Make Love,” originally the B-side to the “Sin” single release.

The album cover has also been “reimagined” by NIN art director Rob Sheridan.

Bicycle Music Company bought the rights to the album from Prudential Securities earlier this year, after they acquired the rights from the TVT Records bankruptcy.

“It was Bicycle”s intention from the onset to enable Reznor to regain some control of this lost piece of NIN”s legacy,” reads a statement from the press release.



Reznor has had a storied history with his other former label, Interscope, with whom he had a very public breakup. He has since started his own Null Corporation label, under which he’s released his last pair of efforts.

Reznor recently completed the score to “The Social Network” with Atticus Ross and performs under the name How To Destroy Angels with his wife Mariqueen. The release indicates that he’s continuing writing a and making music for Nine Inch Nails efforts and that there are other film scoring projects in the works.

