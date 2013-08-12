Listen: Nine Inch Nails’ new song ‘Copy of A’

Nine Inch Nails have been performing their new song “Copy of A” from “Hesitation Marks” as they’ve headlined at various music festivals recently. Now, there’s the official studio version available for stream.

Trent Reznor has kept firm to his “no yelling” policy on “Hesitation Marks” thus far, and this song represents some of his more mellow vocals. The hollow effect on those on top of the looping sampler and itchy beat make for a happy little paranoid number, a good contrast to first single “Came Back Haunted.”

“Copy of A” can be downloaded for free right now at Amazon UK. “Hesistation Marks” is out Sept. 3.

Watch NIN’s “Came Back Haunted” music video by David Lynch. See below for tracklist and tour dates.

Here is the “Hesitation Marks” tracklist:



1. The Eater of Dreams

2. Copy of A

3. Came Back Haunted

4. Find My Way

5. All Time Low

6. Disappointed

7. Everything

8. Satellite

9. Various Methods of Escape

10. Running1

11. I Would for You

12. In Two

13. While I”m Still Here

14. Black Noise

Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates:

08/15 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

08/16 – Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Rock ‘n’ Heim

08/21 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic Festival

08/23 – Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival

08/24 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine

08/25 – Reading, England @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

08/31 – 09/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

10/07 – Auburn Hill, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

10/19 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

10/25-27 – Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit

10/30 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

10/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/1-3 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

11/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

11/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena

11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome