Listen: Nine Inch Nails’ new song ‘Copy of A’

Nine Inch Nails have been performing their new song “Copy of A” from “Hesitation Marks” as they’ve headlined at various music festivals recently. Now, there’s the official studio version available for stream.
Trent Reznor has kept firm to his “no yelling” policy on “Hesitation Marks” thus far, and this song represents some of his more mellow vocals. The hollow effect on those on top of the looping sampler and itchy beat make for a happy little paranoid number, a good contrast to first single “Came Back Haunted.”
“Copy of A” can be downloaded for free right now at Amazon UK. “Hesistation Marks” is out Sept. 3.
Watch NIN’s “Came Back Haunted” music video by David Lynch. See below for tracklist and tour dates.
Here is the “Hesitation Marks” tracklist:
1. The Eater of Dreams
2. Copy of A
3. Came Back Haunted
4. Find My Way
5. All Time Low
6. Disappointed
7. Everything
8. Satellite
9. Various Methods of Escape
10. Running1
11. I Would for You
12. In Two
13. While I”m Still Here
14. Black Noise
Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates:
08/15 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/16 – Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Rock ‘n’ Heim
08/21 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic Festival
08/23 – Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival
08/24 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
08/25 – Reading, England @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
08/31 – 09/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
10/07 – Auburn Hill, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
10/19 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
10/25-27 – Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit
10/30 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
10/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/1-3 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
11/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
11/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/18 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena
11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
…and here’s the video! [www.youtube.com]