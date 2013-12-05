Check out Nine Inch Nails’ NSFW ‘Survivalism’ video and new concert footage

12.05.13 5 years ago

When Nine Inch Nails released its music video for “Survivalism,” a single off 2007’s “Year Zero,” many of the images were censored, but now an unedited director’s cut reveals all the good stuff (nudity and sex). Watch the NSFW video here or below.

For a more recent look at the band, check out a new 90-minute concert video from Nine Inch Nails’ “Tension” tour stop in Los Angeles on Nov. 8. The 14-song video includes new songs from 2013’s “Hesitation Marks” and classics such as “Head Like a Hole” and “March of the Pigs.” The video and setlist are included below. The band tweeted today that an expanded Blu-ray/DVD version will be released in 2014.

Trent Reznor gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s most ambitious and high-tech tour to date in VEVO”s Tour Exposed: Nine Inch Nails series. Watch the new, second installment here.

Here’s the setlist for Nine Inch Nails “Tension 2013” video:
1. Copy of A
2. March of the Pigs
3. Piggy
4. All Time Low
5. Disappointed
6. Came Back Haunted
7. Sanctified
8. In Two
9. The Big Come Down
10. The Hand that Feeds
11. Head Like a Hole
12. Even Deeper
13. While I’m Still Here
14. Hurt

Around The Web

TAGSHesitation MarksNINE INCH NAILSSurvivalismTension tourtrent reznorYEAR ZERO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP