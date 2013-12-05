Check out Nine Inch Nails’ NSFW ‘Survivalism’ video and new concert footage

When Nine Inch Nails released its music video for “Survivalism,” a single off 2007’s “Year Zero,” many of the images were censored, but now an unedited director’s cut reveals all the good stuff (nudity and sex). Watch the NSFW video here or below.

For a more recent look at the band, check out a new 90-minute concert video from Nine Inch Nails’ “Tension” tour stop in Los Angeles on Nov. 8. The 14-song video includes new songs from 2013’s “Hesitation Marks” and classics such as “Head Like a Hole” and “March of the Pigs.” The video and setlist are included below. The band tweeted today that an expanded Blu-ray/DVD version will be released in 2014.

Trent Reznor gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s most ambitious and high-tech tour to date in VEVO”s Tour Exposed: Nine Inch Nails series. Watch the new, second installment here.

Here’s the setlist for Nine Inch Nails “Tension 2013” video:

1. Copy of A

2. March of the Pigs

3. Piggy

4. All Time Low

5. Disappointed

6. Came Back Haunted

7. Sanctified

8. In Two

9. The Big Come Down

10. The Hand that Feeds

11. Head Like a Hole

12. Even Deeper

13. While I’m Still Here

14. Hurt