Nine Inch Nails reveals track listing for ‘Hesitation Marks’

Nine Inch Nails has revealed the track listing for “Hesitation Marks,” out Sept. 3.

In addition to first single, “Came Back Haunted,” the rest of the titles hint at the sense of restless discontent (to put it mildly) the group is known for, including “The Eater of Dreams,” “Disappointed,” “All Time Low,” “Various Methods of Escape,” and “Black Noise.”

Nine Inch Nails head Trent Reznor produced the album with his composing partner Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder. Among the guests are Fleetwood Mac”s Lindsey Buckingham, bassist Pino Palladino, and guitarist Adrian Belew, who dropped out of the band, according to Rolling Stone.

The group has a number of dates on its slate before the new album, including Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

Tracklist



1) “The Eater of Dreams”



2) “Copy of A”



3) “Came Back Haunted”



4) “Find My Way”



5) “All Time Low”



6) “Disappointed”



7) “Everything”



8) “Satellite”



9) “Various Methods of Escape”



10) “Running”



11) “I Would for You”



12) “In Two”



13) “While I’m Still Here”



14) “Black Noise”





