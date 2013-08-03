Nine Inch Nails runs through new material at Lollapalooza

Nine Inch Nails played their first U.S. show since 2009 at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival last night, unveiling some new material from their upcoming album “Hesitation Marks.”
Before launching into familiar oldies like “Closer,” “Terrible Lie,” “Wish,” “March of the Pigs” and “Hurt,” Trent Reznor led the band through a batch of new tunes including “Find My Way,” “Copy of A/Sanctified,” and “Come Back Haunted.”
The new tunes were first heard at least week’s shows in Japan and South Korea.
Here’s “Come Back Haunted” at Lolla:
The upcoming album’s first single, “Come Back Haunted” was turned into a creepy David Lynch-directed video a few weeks ago.
“Hesitation Marks” will be released September 3.
“Came Back Haunted” has been played live at the two previous NIN shows this year. First at Fuji Rock Festival 2013 in Japan and then at Ansan Valley Rock Festival 2013 in South Korea. There were no live debuts nor tour debuts of any song, new or old, at Lollapalooza.
But they were still amazing — tense and angry, and even now after all this time, hungry with something to prove. Nobody does a seething, slow burn quite like Reznor.
