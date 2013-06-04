Nine Inch Nails will premiere a new single on Thursday

Nine Inch Nails will premiere “Came Back Haunted,” the band’s first song from forthcoming album, on Thursday (June 6) this week.
In a post from Las Vegas radio station X1075 and then confirmed by Los Angeles’ KROQ, the track will make its way onto the airwaves at 2:30 p.m. EST. KROQ’s program director said the song “harkens back to early Nine Inch Nails.”
Yes, we noticed those are radio stations reporting this. And there, folks, you may have at least one answer as to why Trent Reznor wanted his band back in a major label fold.
As previously reported, Reznor’s other, more recent band How To Destroy Angels also ultimately went with Columbia, for their EP and then album. They didn’t have much luck with radio, but then again, very few new bands (no matter what famous people are in them) have a hard time breaking into rock radio, and certainly mass distribuation helped with their sales.. As a former radio star, Nine Inch Nails has better luck getting back on the radio with a major label, and perhaps that’s a priority to Reznor, who will spend much of the summer on tour with his new lineup.
And, furthermore, for the scale of what Reznor envisions this next single and album to be, he needs a bigger (prettier, hate-ier) machine for it to work.
Anyway, see you back here on Thursday.
Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates:
07/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rocks Festival
07/28 – Ansan, South Korea @ Ansan Valley Festival
08/2-4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/15 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/16 – Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Rock ‘n’ Heim
08/21 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic Festival
08/23 – Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival
08/24 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
08/25 – Reading, England @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
08/31 – 09/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
10/07 – Auburn Hill, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
10/19 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
10/25-27 – Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit
10/30 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
10/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/1-3 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
11/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
11/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/18 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena
11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
That’s actually pretty exciting news. Reznor’s soundtrack work has been great and as long as the stuff hearkening back to the old stuff is not just retreads of them it could be a really good album.
As for the major record label, as long as he maintains creative control I cannot say it bothers me one way or the other. I can understand his desire to have his music out there if How to Destroy Angels got approximately 0 exposure. Still, it WAS cool when he was totally indie and I think the current RIAA model is broken. Still, it’s exciting to have a new NIN album coming out regardless.
-Cheers