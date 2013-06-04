Nine Inch Nails will premiere a new single on Thursday

Nine Inch Nails will premiere “Came Back Haunted,” the band’s first song from forthcoming album, on Thursday (June 6) this week.

In a post from Las Vegas radio station X1075 and then confirmed by Los Angeles’ KROQ, the track will make its way onto the airwaves at 2:30 p.m. EST. KROQ’s program director said the song “harkens back to early Nine Inch Nails.”

Yes, we noticed those are radio stations reporting this. And there, folks, you may have at least one answer as to why Trent Reznor wanted his band back in a major label fold.

As previously reported, Reznor’s other, more recent band How To Destroy Angels also ultimately went with Columbia, for their EP and then album. They didn’t have much luck with radio, but then again, very few new bands (no matter what famous people are in them) have a hard time breaking into rock radio, and certainly mass distribuation helped with their sales.. As a former radio star, Nine Inch Nails has better luck getting back on the radio with a major label, and perhaps that’s a priority to Reznor, who will spend much of the summer on tour with his new lineup.

And, furthermore, for the scale of what Reznor envisions this next single and album to be, he needs a bigger (prettier, hate-ier) machine for it to work.

Anyway, see you back here on Thursday.



Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates:



07/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rocks Festival

07/28 – Ansan, South Korea @ Ansan Valley Festival

08/2-4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/15 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

08/16 – Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Rock ‘n’ Heim

08/21 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic Festival

08/23 – Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival

08/24 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine

08/25 – Reading, England @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

08/31 – 09/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

10/07 – Auburn Hill, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

10/19 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

10/25-27 – Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit

10/30 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

10/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/1-3 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

11/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

11/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena

11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome