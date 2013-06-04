Nine Inch Nails will premiere a new single on Thursday

06.04.13 5 years ago

Nine Inch Nails will premiere “Came Back Haunted,” the band’s first song from forthcoming album, on Thursday (June 6) this week.

In a post from Las Vegas radio station X1075 and then confirmed by Los Angeles’ KROQ, the track will make its way onto the airwaves at 2:30 p.m. EST. KROQ’s program director said the song “harkens back to early Nine Inch Nails.”

Yes, we noticed those are radio stations reporting this. And there, folks, you may have at least one answer as to why Trent Reznor wanted his band back in a major label fold.

As previously reported, Reznor’s other, more recent band How To Destroy Angels also ultimately went with Columbia, for their EP and then album. They didn’t have much luck with radio, but then again, very few new bands (no matter what famous people are in them) have a hard time breaking into rock radio, and certainly mass distribuation helped with their sales.. As a former radio star, Nine Inch Nails has better luck getting back on the radio with a major label, and perhaps that’s a priority to Reznor, who will spend much of the summer on tour with his new lineup.

And, furthermore, for the scale of what Reznor envisions this next single and album to be, he needs a bigger (prettier, hate-ier) machine for it to work.

Anyway, see you back here on Thursday.


Here are Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates:

07/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rocks Festival
07/28 – Ansan, South Korea @ Ansan Valley Festival
08/2-4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/15 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/16 – Biddinghuizen, Holland @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Rock ‘n’ Heim
08/21 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic Festival
08/23 – Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival
08/24 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
08/25 – Reading, England @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
08/31 – 09/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
10/07 – Auburn Hill, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/18 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
10/19 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
10/25-27 – Asheville, NC @ Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit
10/30 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
10/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/1-3 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
11/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
11/13 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/18 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena
11/19 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/21 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
11/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Around The Web

TAGScame back hauntedCOLUMBIANINNINE INCH NAILStrent reznor

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP