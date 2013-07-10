Nirvana to give birth to extensive ‘In Utero’ re-issue

07.10.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Nirvana is giving birth to “In Utero” once again.

Like “Bleach” and “Nevermind” before it, the ’90s band’s third and final album, “In Utero,” will get the deluxe treatment this fall for its twentieth anniversary (yes, you read that correctly, Gen X-ers). 

1991’s “Nevermind” may have been their breakthrough album, but history has been kind to the initially undervalued “In Utero,” which was produced by Steve Albini (Big Black, Shellac) and features the singles “Rape Me,” “All Apologies” and “Heart-Shaped Box.” 

Details of the re-issue — including artwork, track listing and price — haven’t been released yet, but like 2011’s “Nevermind” box, it’s sure to include remastered sound, demos, b-sides, live cuts, interviews and other rarities, and will likely be available in multiple formats and versions. 

It hits shelves September 2013. 

What better way to announce the resurrection of a vintage album than by resurrecting a vintage video? In the just-released “new” video (actually from ’94), the Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Kris Novoselic literally give birth while washed-up comedian-turned cult film director Bobcat Goldthwait (in drag, natch) coaches them. 

Put on your Doc Martens, grab a cold Zima or an OK Soda and watch the clip here:

