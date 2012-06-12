No Doubt announces new album title, single and video release date

No Doubt isn’t exactly known for being aggressive, but their new album title certainly suggests as much. The pop-rock band has titled their next, reunion effort “Push and Shove,” and issued at Sept. 25 release date.

They also have announced the set’s leading single, “Settle Down.” That song and its accompanying music video will drop on July 16 (unless it leaks, and then it’ll be sooner). The clip is helmed by Sophie Muller, who also directed No Doubt’s vid for “Don’t Speak.”

As previously reported, No Doubt will be hitting the stage at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards on July 22 to perform the new single.

The band has been on hiatus for half a dozen years, with lead singer Gwen Stefani branching out to complete a pair of solo efforts. They began playing shows again in 2009, but this effort will mark their first released recordings together since their 2001 album “Rock Steady.”