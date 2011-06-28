No Doubt, Blink-182 close to finishing comeback albums

Two influential groups from the ’90s and the early aughties are looking to the end of 2011 to debut their comeback albums.

Blink-182 and No Doubt both spent time on the road last year, making the rounds and reminding fans of their previous hits. But neither made moves to show off new material. That changes, as both groups have addressed news that new sets are on the way.

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 started a Tumblr page to field fans’ questions about the band’s progress. He said this week:

“Bass and drums on the album are done,” he says, “as are most of the guitars. And lead vocals. We”re finishing the recording with percussion, some more background vocals, keys, and random fixes here and there. These will all be done in California. But the finish line is approaching. We”ve chosen an album title, started working on artwork, moving into mixing, and getting ready for tour rehearsals. The single is due to be delivered to the label in a week, and soon after that it will be released. The full album is due in a month, and will be released a few weeks later. It”s all coming together!”

So ETA could be around early September for the mystery album. “We”ve been working on it since the band reformed two years ago, but really really REALLY started intense work last October,” he added.

Blink-182 last released a self-titled album in 2003.

As for the Gwen Stefani-fronted rockers No Doubt, the band has apparently paired with Madonna producer Mark “Spike” Stent, and plan to finish recording in two months.

Stefani told Rolling Stone, “It’s so exciting to have a record coming out… And we all want the same thing: for it to be modern and catchy and addictive. Once you make music that connects with people, it’s like you taste blood – you can’t go back.”

The as-yet-untitled set would be the follow-up to 2001’s “Rock Steady.”

Stefani had previously mentioned that her solo days are over, after two albums in the middle of last decade.