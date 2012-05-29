No Doubt to play new song at Teen Choice Awards

No Doubt is back, and they’re ready to finally unveil some highly-anticipated new material. Gwen Stefani and co. will perform at this year’s Teen Choice Awards in July, where they’ll debut a brand new song.

It’s been some time since they’ve hit the stage together. After ruling rock radio in the late nineties, the group took a five-year hiatus, during which Stefani released two hit solo albums. After reuniting, they toured extensively in 2009, but have been mostly hunkered down in the studio since then. Last time No Doubt played live was in 2010 for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the annual Kennedy Center Honors.

The Anaheim, Calif. band recently announced that their long-awaited new album will be released this fall, and the Teen Choice Awards will find them playing their new single for the first time anywhere.

Are you excited? No Doubt sure is.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening,” exclaimed Stefani in a press release. “The idea of playing our new music live is heaven on earth. Can’t wait to share it!!”

Bassist Tony Kanal added, “We’re so stoked to finally start performing these new songs live. And to be doing the first performance of our first single here in Los Angeles makes it even more awesome.”

The Teen Choice Awards air live Sunday, July 22 at 8:00 pm ET (PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

