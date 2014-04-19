No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani may be lending her voice to NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani may be joining NBC's “The Voice.”

The No Doubt frontwoman would take over the seat vacated by Christina Aguilera, as first reported by TMZ. Aguilera recently announced her second pregnancy and will be taking a hiatus from the show. Shakira has also sat in for Aguilera.

Previously, Pharrell Williams was recently revealed to be taking over for Cee Lo Green for the new season. He'll join regular coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The current season has featured such guest mentors as Miranda Lambert, Aloe Blacc, Jill Scott, the Band Perry, and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Stefani's last solo release was in 2006, while her band No Doubt release their cmeback album “Push and Shove” in 2012.

“The Voice” will begin shooting this June.