No Jennifer Lawrence? No problem as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hit the 2014 BAFTA Awards red carpet

“American Hustle” star and this year’s BAFTA Awards best supporting actress winner Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t make the show because of production commitments to “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” but more than enough Hollywood star power graced this year’s red carpet. First and foremost, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still rule any red carpet they grace and let’s not forget: this is likely the last time you’ll get to force Emma Thompson into uncomfortable heels anytime soon (she’ll be missed at the Oscars).

With that in mind, enjoy some of Hollywood’s biggest stars attempting to smile their way through 500 feet of terrible BAFTA Awards red carpet lighting in the embedded gallery below.

