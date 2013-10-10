No, Lorde’s ‘Royals’ is not racist. Can we dial back the lyric parsing?

It all started, as these things often do, with a blog post. A few days ago, Veronica Beyetti Flores on the Feministing website, alleged that Lorde”s “Royals,” the No. 1 song in the U.S. is racist.
It took a few days, but by last night, her accusations had blown up with news sites like CNN and Time weighing in on the made-up controversy.
Flores” interpretation of the song is that Lorde, by mentioning elements sometimes associated with rappers-and her rejection of them- is being deeply racist. She cites the lines “But every song”s like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin” in the bathroom/Blood stains, ball gowns, trashing the hotel room/ We don’t care, we’re driving Cadillacs in our dreams/But everybody”s like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your time piece/Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash/We don”t care, we aren”t caught up in your love affair.”
“While I love a good critique of wealth accumulation and inequity, this song is not one; in fact, it is deeply racist,” writes Flores. “Because we all know who she”s thinking when we”re talking gold teeth, Cristal and Maybachs. So why shit on black folks? Why shit on rappers? Why aren”t we critiquing wealth by taking hits at golf or polo or Central Park East? Why not take to task the bankers and old-money folks who actually have a hand in perpetuating and increasing wealth inequality? I”m gonna take a guess: racism.”
What? I don”t doubt that Flores truly somehow sees the song that way, but I don”t really understand the giant leap she”s making. The song is a rejection of material things, not of blacks or anyone who wants these things. It”s written from the standpoint (or at least my interpretation of it) of a teenager who realizes she is being sold to at every moment and has decided not to buy into the conspicuous consumption. As she sings: “And we”ll never be royals/It don”t run in our blood/That kind of luxe just ain”t for us.”
And yes, while we may hear more rappers bringing up Maybachs or Cristal than a country artist, the fact is that rap songs are the pop music of the day. Kanye West had it absolutely right when he said that rap stars are the rock stars now so these symbols are touchstones of wealth for anyone who is listening to pop music, whether they are White, Black, Hispanic, Asian or any other ethnicity.
Lorde has not responded to Flores’ colum, but, as the CNN piece points out, earlier told NPR, “I was just sort of reeling off some of the things which are commonly mentioned in hip-hop and the Top 40. I’ve always loved hip-hop, but as a fan of hip-hop, I’ve always had to kind of suspend disbelief because, obviously, I don’t have a Bentley. There’s a distance between that and the life I have with my friends.” How does that make her racist? It just makes her like the 98% who can’t afford a Maybach.
Have we gone so overboard that we are now parsing every lyric of every song and every movement of every artist? In just the past few months, the critique of Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” developed after a blogger wrote that she found the song “rapey.” The song had been out for a few months before that and no one seemed to have much of a problem with it. And while that one probably had a little more validity than these others, next came a blogger accusing Miley Cyrus of being racist because when she twerked on the VMAs she was appropriating black culture and because all of her dancers were black.
We”re getting into dangerous territory here. There is so much true racism that still exists in the world that we should be fighting against instead of looking for signs of it that aren”t there. Has Cyrus shown any kind of pattern of racism? None that I can see. Is there anything else on Lorde”s album that could be interpreted as racist? Not that I heard– but then I didn”t hear racism in “Royals.” We can probably find something offensive in every song if we want to and if we are so desperate for page views, but sometimes, it”s just not there. And every time we spend the energy trumping up a controversy, it takes our eyes off the real offenders.
Do you find Lorde’s “Royals” racist?
Seems like it’s more “dangerous territory” to have someone declaring that cultural works like these aren’t “real” racism/sexism/etc.
Eh, you’re drawing too clear a line here. It’s perfectly fair game to raise an eyebrow when a white artist dismisses iconography associated with black artists, and saying “rap is the new rock!” is classic dismissal. It’s finding the first answer that lets you off the hook and dismissing all others. It is, in fact, entirely possible for a white person without an ounce of racist malice to have grown up with a worldview that still views black people and/or black musicians through a problematic lens. You’re arguing that Lorde singing about suburbia vs. luxury automatically lets it off the hook; I’d say that it doesn’t, since the issues are not mutually exclusive.
And frankly, most of your statements apart from anything to do with “Royals” are profoundly silly. Saying “must we parse every lyric and movement” is a classic strawman. No one’s parsing everything; it’s pretty clear that we’re talking about one song here. Saying otherwise is deliberately straying from the point.
And saying “no one had a problem with Blurred Lines” is also ignorant; a LOT of people had problems with that song’s lyrics, and dismissing them off hand does no one any good. Ben’s link is a great example of why.
The same with Miley twerking. So many other people, much better at writing than I, have written about how Miley’s use of twerking and surrounding herself with black backup dancers is racially problematic at best, turning something long associated with and taken seriously by Black culture into a national joke via her appropriation of it. You don’t even say how you disagree; you just pull it up to add volume to your empty arguments.
It seems to me that the people who are fastest to whine about political correctness are much, much touchier and more sensitive than those who like to closely examine pop culture and think critically about what we consume.
And good GOD, the “there’s REAL racism we need to worry about!” is one of the worst things I see from people trying to worm out of discussing race. By that logic, why get mad about someone using racist slurs? So long as they just say racist things, we can’t get mad when there’s racial violence in the world, right? It’s a stupid, endless ladder of an argument (after all, for most bad things, there’s a “worse” thing that we should “really pay attention to”). It’s really amazing how defensive people get when anyone dares suggest that something might be problematic racially.
JM you should have your own column. I could not have said it better.
Thank you! So well put.
I could not have put it better my self.
You say “a white artist dismisses iconography associated with black artists…” So the song would be fine if it was sung by a black artist then. Deciding that words are racist based on the color of the speaker – that is racist. When I first heard the song, I had never heard of the artist. I actually pictured a black artist in my mind, and yes, the song was rejecting the materialism that Rap songs and artists promote. There was nothing wrong with that rejection when I thought the artist was black, and that didn’t change when I found out she is white.
Same as Thad, I heard this song several times assuming the artist was black. I suppose one could get into a critical dissertation of whether that assumption itself was racist, but I’d reject that idea. I’d say it’s just that international English language pop still has a lot of roots in American black music, and ongoing influence from it. But I wasn’t shocked to find out the artist was white either, just ‘oh’. But anyway the idea that my view of the lyric should change based on knowing the color of the writer: how could you possibly deem that anything but racist?
And other images in the lyric are not particularly of rappers. Trashing hotel rooms for example is a stereotypical bad behavior of rockers, not rappers.
If Miley surrounds herself with black dancers you claim that implies racism? Really? And I imagine if she surrounded herself with white dancers no one would say that was racist, right? People like you (JM) put people in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation; I for one am tired of it.
If you ask me, you’re the racist for implying that Miley is racist, not because of her actions, but because of her race. If she was black, you wouldn’t have an argument. You sir (or ma’am) are the racist.
As for the question asking why go after this segment and not Wall Street, fatcats, etc… I think that’s because Wall Street bankers aren’t in the limelight. They’re not the ones making music that is shoved down the public’s throat. The hip-hop community gets that award (and good for those involved – it’s a clear measure of success)… but THAT is what the song is rejecting… If hedge fund brokers made songs about making millions trading on the floor, and those songs made it into the Hot 100, I would bet they might have warranted a mention in Lorde’s song.
I don’t find this song particularly problematic, but I definitely disagree with you on Blurred Lines. Perhaps I’d give that song’s lyrics more of a pass if not for the wildly misogynistic music video, but such as it is, the rape-iness is pretty easy to spot (and I don’t think all the backlash there was due to one blog post). So basically, I don’t agree that the solution here is to just banish all discussion of problematic song lyrics. Yes, occasionally, someone will raise a trivial objection to a song you like, but I prefer that to a song like Blurred Lines not drawing any (well-deserved) criticism.
I have a problem with the word “problematic”. It’s just a wishy-washy way of saying you morally disapprove of something without looking like a scold.
You find the word “problematic” problematic? Okay, well, I was talking about more than one issue (racism in one instance, sexism in the other), so I thought an all-encompassing word choice was the way to go. I’m sorry it offended your semantic sensibilities.
People do need to keep in mind that Lorde is from New Zealand, which is culturally very different from the US. It’s the only country in the world where the indigenous people, in this case the Maori, were fully integrated with the European colonists. I’m not saying that there is no racism is New Zealand, but the people there have a much different outlook on race than Americans.
Something related to what I think what Melinda was pointing out is that people seem to like to attack these songs once they have reached the top of the charts, thereby assuring maximum coverage of any articles written about them.
The thing about complaining about racist cultural appropriation of black music/culture is that while it’s a valid argument, it’s not a new one at all. It’s pretty much the entire modern history of popular music, starting with Elvis. Sudden outrage over Miley Cyrus or now Lorde seems strange. Why hasn’t anyone been upset about the entire career of Justin Timberlake?
I also take the opinions of minority artists much more seriously than I do those from people whose job it is to look for things to be offended by. Kanye West is no stranger to complaining about racism in the music industry, usually quite accurately. He has totally embraced Miley Cyrus.
Australia is actually one of the most racist countries though…
Another thing to consider is that Miley and Lorde were both born in the 1990’s, whereas everyone complaining about them is older. Kids who are born today won’t see hip hop as a part of a culturally distinct black culture; it’s just music to them. There is a big difference in the way that a 45 year old man uses hip hop vernacular he has overheard and not quite understood, and the way a 15 year old girl can, without a trace of irony or self-consciousness, quote Nicki Minaj.
Anyone who find this song racist has far too much time on their hands. Remember one thing: Lorde is a 16 year old girl. She comes from a very isolated country and has no real world experience. She heard a bunch of American rap and cannot relate to it. Big shock. Most of white America can’t relate either, and we buy the majority of it. This Flores lady needs to find better ways to spend her time and the American media needs to remember that bloggers are not very good sources to base news segments on because most of the time they’re clueless.
Flores you say we “all” know who she is talking about in this song. Black folks. The last time I checked Flores, grey goose, gold teeth, Cadillacs, and diamonds on a time piece are very expensive. The implications of your statement conclude me to believe that only black people and not whites can afford to buy this stuff and therefore your statement is racist in and of its self.
Suggesting the song is racial, and offensive towards African Americans would not be the right thing to do. In my opinion, the refrain to that song is nothing but an opinion. And I suppose if there was at least one example of the wealthiness of white people, everyone would shut up, eh?
Can people not make something out of everything.
I’m Black and I love hiphop and I’m also familiar with lorde and honestly I don’t care if she’s a racist or not her music is dope and the problem is we need to stop pointing and blaming everybody n everything for hate in your own heart .n honestly I’m tired of hearing about all the bling n things with no substance anyway. . peace means positive energy activates constant elevation.get some.
>Next came a blogger accusing Miley Cyrus of being racist because when she twerked on the VMAs she was appropriating black culture and because all of her dancers were black.
Can you please stop being an ignorant white girl with her head up her ass?
The reason why Miley Cyrus’s VMA performance was considered to be racist was because it was akin to a blackface minstrel performance. It reenforced stereotypes that black women are lusty, lavacious, oversexualized beings. White people can do whatever they want to black women’s bodies as they solely exist for their amusement. Is really so hard to, at least, READ and try to understand what other are trying to say before you just dismiss it? Also there’s this nonsense you wrote:
>In just the past few months, the critique of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” developed after a blogger wrote that she found the song “rapey.”
How are you a writer and so ignorant? How can you dismiss VALID criticism? Worse, how you can dismiss VALID criticism when you have no understanding of what the criticisms are? You are a TERRIBLE human being and equally awful writer.
Because of people like you that the world is not progressing.
White people have the least right to dictate what in fact is and isn’t racist – back the fuck down.
The video literally has young white males shaving their heads while she sings overtly race related lyrics. The fact that people keep trying to pretend this is not what it is plain and simply is sad