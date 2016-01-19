No need to campaign for Wonder Woman merch, ‘Batman v Superman’ has you covered

01.19.16 2 years ago

In honor of the release of their upcoming film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, Warner Bros. has released an awesome line of Wonder Woman shirts. 

While most studios are plagued with merchandise complaints like #WheresWidow and #WheresRey, Warner Bros. does not have that problem — at least not when it comes to apparel. 

They currently have a slew of tee shirts that feature Wonder Woman from the new “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” film, some of which include Gal Gadot alone, Gadot posing with Batman and Superman, and some of Wonder Woman's famous logo and crest. 

All of these shirts are currently available on WBShop and can be seen below. 

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” hits theaters March 25, 2016.

