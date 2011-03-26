No singing for Britney Spears in Friday’s Vegas mini-show

Britney Spears hit the stage for the first time in over a year to promote her new album “Femme Fatale” in Las Vegas Friday night and it appears the hardcore fans in attendance weren’t disappointed.
Spears performed three new songs, “Hold it Against Me,” “Big Fat Base” and “Till the World Ends,” as well as a short medly of some previous hits and other new tracks from “Fatale.” Unfortunately, it was clear that the 29-year-old pop star was back to her lip syncing ways which caused controversy during her blockbuster “Circus” tour in 2009. The comeback icon also continued to show strange inflexibility in her dancing, which used to be a hallmark of her live shows.
The performance was MC’d by “Jersey Shore’s” DJ Pauly D which only made sense once you realized the performances were taped for an MTV special later this week.
Spears will bring her short set to San Francisco tonight where she’ll perform at the legendary Castro Theater. That performance will be taped and broadcast on Good Morning America on Tuesday. Of course, Spears’ busy weekend is all tied to the release of “Femme Fatale” on Tuesday. For a review of the new album, click here.
To check out some of the Vegas performance, check out the embedded video below.
“Unfortunately, it was clear”
Beee S. There was nothing clear that indicates what you’re claiming. You’re just writing a “story”. Blah. Also her new song sounds great. Go make your money of Lindsay Lohan stories. Oh wait, you’re already doing that.
You people and your non working comment + captcha crap suck. That along with your fake stories and you are the prize winner for #1 losers.
I don’t know if she’s lip syncing, but she is definitely not dancing. i don’t know that she ever has been a good vacalist, but she at least used to preform.
I’m not hating, i like the girl, but this was a boring “performance”.
That wasn’t a performance, that was a walk-through and oh yes, she’s most definitely lip-syncing; you never hear her take a single breath which you would, if she were actually singing live. What the hell has happened to her dancing? That used to be her strong suit but she’s not even hardly trying to hit those moves. She needs to get back into a dance studio and start dancing 8 hours a day, 5 days a week because she’s lost all her technique. I was so hoping she was really making a strong comeback but this ain’t it, not even close. Color me disappointed.
It Must be hard being an entertainer when you have scum bucket writers always there Perched like vultures waiting ! Id hate being Britney or anyone else in the Music industry! These fools that put you down ans say you didn’t quite measure up ought to get up on stage themselves and give it a try
Wow. Ok. Now I have watched two of the three songs she performed last night in LAS. She doesn’t dance anymore, at all. Not like she used to anyway. What a shame. She is not that old, she could still do it. Look at Madonna, who through-out the years, danced her ass off. Sorry Brit, love ya, but you gotta get back to dancing. Your music is still good, and you’re still way young enough to do so. My .02 cents.
Anyone has a doubt she was lip syncing? And what happend to her dancing? I love britney but this sucks
The girl can sing without computer manipulation – why is anyone still surprised by this?