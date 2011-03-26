No singing for Britney Spears in Friday’s Vegas mini-show

Britney Spears hit the stage for the first time in over a year to promote her new album “Femme Fatale” in Las Vegas Friday night and it appears the hardcore fans in attendance weren’t disappointed.

Spears performed three new songs, “Hold it Against Me,” “Big Fat Base” and “Till the World Ends,” as well as a short medly of some previous hits and other new tracks from “Fatale.” Unfortunately, it was clear that the 29-year-old pop star was back to her lip syncing ways which caused controversy during her blockbuster “Circus” tour in 2009. The comeback icon also continued to show strange inflexibility in her dancing, which used to be a hallmark of her live shows.

The performance was MC’d by “Jersey Shore’s” DJ Pauly D which only made sense once you realized the performances were taped for an MTV special later this week.

Spears will bring her short set to San Francisco tonight where she’ll perform at the legendary Castro Theater. That performance will be taped and broadcast on Good Morning America on Tuesday. Of course, Spears’ busy weekend is all tied to the release of “Femme Fatale” on Tuesday. For a review of the new album, click here.

To check out some of the Vegas performance, check out the embedded video below.