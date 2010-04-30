No surprise here: Lady GaGa turns up on the Time 100

The 2010 Time 100, the magazine”s annual list of people “who most affect our world,” came out today and guess who”s on it? Lady GaGa, that”s who. We bet she”s not a bit surprised.
Her inclusion was a sure bet, given that you can”t turn on the radio without hearing a Lady GaGa song or turn on TV without seeing a LG video. Every move she makes is scrutinized in breathless detail: “Will she wear pants today?” “Is that a lobster on her head?” Every blonde in a pageboy-even ones who wore them long before we knew who Lady GaGa was, like, in 2008, is accused of copying her style.
In Time, Cyndi Lauper says of Lady Gaga: “An artist’s job is to take a snapshot – be it through words or sound, lyrics or song – that explains what it’s like to be alive at that time. Lady Gaga’s art captures the period we’re in right now.”
Three other pop singers made the list: Taylor Swift, Elton John, Prince.
Stevie Nicks wrote the essay accompanying Swift”s inclusion, clearly a vote of confidence for Swift following their Grammy duet that left Swift open to brutal criticism for her performance. Nicks declares Swift no less than a savior for the record industry: “Taylor is writing for the universal woman and for the man who wants to know her,” Nicks writes. “The female rock-‘n’-roll-country-pop songwriter is back, and her name is Taylor Swift. And it’s women like her who are going to save the music business.”
We admit we raised our eyebrows at Prince”s inclusion. He is unarguably one of the most influential artists of all time, but we couldn”t think why he would be included for any activity in 2010. Turns out neither could Usher, who lionizes him in Time and notes that he picked Prince as a role model over Michael Jackson (you could have fooled me) because Prince had a “rawness.” We would never dispute Prince”s role in music history, it just seems like a strange year to name him.
We felt somewhat similarly about Elton John, who, astonishingly, had never made the list before. It”s impossible to say enough about John and the role he played in propelling pop music
forward, but it turns out that director Stephen Daldry praises John for going against the grain and for his courage, not his 2010 musical accomplishments: “He was a pop star who, against the advice of his peers, waded into musical theater. He joined the battle against AIDS when it was unpopular and stayed in long after the cause had faded from the spotlight,” writes Daldry. “He is one of the world’s great artists, and he uses his considerable resources to protect and advocate for the most vulnerable among us.” For that alone, John should be on the list every year. Talk about Timeless.
Among the artists who were candidates for the publicly-voted list who didn’t make the final 100 and Beyonce,T Bone Burnett, Rain, Susan Boyle, Cheryl Cole, Adam Lambert, Kanye West and Patti Smith.
This list is strange. I agree Lady Gaga should be at the top, but the exclusion of Susan Boyle is perplexing.
She finished at number seven on the publicly voted list, has the biggest selling album in the world for 2009, has the most watched youtube video, changed the way TV talent shows do business, has spawned numerous “next Susan Boyles,” is the first person with a brain disability to be successful in her industry, and inspired millions not to give up. Frankly I think are exclusion is an insult to the millions who identified with her.
It couldb e because nobody has ever heard of her…and by nobody I mean anyone in America, where Time is based. No offense to the woman (whoever she is) but she just hasn’t had any impact among Time’s audience. Of course I personally am horrified that “Lady Gaga” (wtf?) is the most influential person…not surprised…just disgusted…
Hey Mike, thanks for speaking for the rest of us….I’ve been aware of who Susan Boyle is for over a year, but I guess but everyone you meant you.
self centered much?
P.S. mike, I just looked it up, shes sold 3.3 million albums here in the U.S…..more than any other country in the world, including brittain where she was discovered….
But youre right….no one heres every heard of her…..
Wow, Mike…. are you a member of Time’s editorial staff? Actually, john is right – she’s sold 3.6 million cds in the US and had the best selling CD released in 2009 (Taylor swift’s beat her by 100,000 copies but was released in 2008). She’s also appeared to huge ratings on a number of tv shows here and her UK tv special got excellent ratings when repeated here. She’s 4x platinum in the US, and 57x platinum worldwide, but I guess that’s not important enough for Time.