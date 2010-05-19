No, you’re right: The Austin City Limits lineup sucks

The folks over at Austin City Limits must have noticed that all the tickets for this year’s fest were already sold out by time they formally sat down at the headliner brainstorming table.
“Eagles?” one organizer may have quipped.Â
“Yeah, the Eagles!” another may have retorted, with a little too much excitement, making the room uncomfortable for nay-sayers.
Hell, there may have been no nay-sayers. I mean, 100 million people in the world own Eagles’ “Greatest Hits.” They’re safe, everybody knows the songs, and they just happen to be doing some shows this year! Alright!
And they’re also totally polarizing, especially when sharing the marquee with seemingly safe, beloved (beliked?) headliners like Muse, Flaming Lips and, gulp, Phish.
Click here for the full ACL lineup.
Muse has already headlined a fest this summer — and they’re great, but good for non-fans? So has Flaming Lips, which always does with Flaming Lips always does only this time with the “Dark Side of the Moon” novelty batted about for the year. Phish toured like crazy last year, partly in support of their pretty lame “Joy” set and were Bonnaroo’s babies for eternity. The Strokes have not yet proven themselves worthy of a 2010 return, with no new music for us to hear and the nostalgia of 2002 still not set in our muscles in happy rigor mortis.
Exceptions to the “meh” hue of this palette: while IÂ haven’t seen LCD Soundsystem on this go-’round, word from Coachella is that they’re solid, with a killer record to boot; and M.I.A. promises to be batsh*t bonkers (I look forward to posting the pics from that ish).
But you’re still left with those big names, the ones that aren’t necessarily playing your smaller or secondary markets. You’re left with the Eagles, who to me are aural wallpaper, wallpaper that sings “Hotel California” for the encore.
Is there free pot or something? Are the Eagles supposed to be the prestige, the big reveal — furthermore, shouldn’t people who love the Eagles just get tickets to that show, instead of major festival organizers merely trusting that enough people won’t be pissed off by the choice?
“But,” says my straw man, “what of great album artists like Spoon, Sonic Youth, Monsters of Folk? Sleigh Bells is off the hook, Lucero can jam and Matt & Kim has a girl in it, I think.”
Ugh, says I, why would you go to an expensive festival just see those?
Folks who love music or love drinking or love both go to music festivals. Festivals are crazy, expensive, crowded. It’s hard to see everything you want but they make great stories for when you go home; they’re for the young, and the young at heart (and the lesser-jaded). ACL, hosted in one of the best cities ever to see live music, is like Jazz Fest, often with safer acts, often with alt-country, country, roots and blues music to boot.
ACL is kind of a pet-fest for dad-rock, older white dudes. (It’s OK for me to say that, IÂ have white dudes in my family.) Which is fine and everything except there doesn’t seem to be anything special about this particular festival except in its plainness — and goers should be more demanding of their wildly expensive, tiring weekend events.
are you insane? this line-up is much better than last year.
and the strokes are most definitely worthy.
they are in the mists of making their forth album, and the fans are ecstatic.
im pretty sure you have no credit what so ever to be writing about music. seeing as, im pretty sure, everyone, yes everyone knows festivals aren’t about the headliners. they are about the little bands that one day will be headliners and ACL is full of them. who put you on this coverage anyway? and you used “ish” maybe you should be back in 02′ with the strokes asking them to rub some of their actual coolness on you.
i think rubbing coolness is a crime in most states.
Phish are not Bonnaroo’s babies. It’s the other way around. They invented Bonnaroo. The promoters have said so themselves.
And I guarantee….absolutely GUARANTEE…that you have never seen Phish in concert. Give it shot. They sound more like Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valnetine meets King Crimson and Jimi Hendrix inc oncert than they to the boring ass Grateful Dead. And their studio albums are useless. They stopped doing long jams many years ago and are now just a hard rocking until with some unbelievable peaks. If the hipsters will stick around long enough, they might not fall in love with Phsih, but they will definitely gain respect for them.
how much $$ are you willing to part with over that guarantee?
The only thing that may actually “suck” about the ACL lineup is The Eagles. Otherwise, relax! You’ve got some amazing talent playing at one of the most mainstream music festivals in the country. Admit it: you’re going to have a great time!
Oh and please don’t skip Phish because you think it’s cool to find reasons not to like them. The reality is that people who hate Phish for Phish-hating’s sake instantly discredit themselves as worthy music critics (which, apparently, is what you’re trying to be).
you are completely right – this lineup is weak sauce!!!
we were planning on coming all the way down to austin from alaska this year, but i think we’ll try to unload our tickets if the lineup doesn’t improve.
how disappointing!
Such negativity. OK, I’m not sure about the Eagles, but the rest sound just fine to me.
I solidly agree. I have boycotted this years festival, and will place $185 in a fund to see club shows of the bands I really want to see in the next year.
This is a public Park it shouldn’t be closed for 4 days and charge the public to go to this park i dont care if austin owns this park if they are going to charge the public for this music fest, then they need to charge poeple a fee to use it everyday then. do you nrealy know what this money is realy used for come on this is austin and what austin dosent have money for holiday lights n the park this yr come on i dont belive it at all so your telling me that austin is broke hummmmmmmmm it sucks we need it to be free u know how many people can go if this is a fee event hard times for a lot of poeple i think they would injoy it so u need to conseder other people here ……. thank you…
That is the most ignorant statement to ever exist. The park would be way too crowded & a horrible experience if it was free. If it was free how would they pay the bands to play or pay for anything at the festival. There is literally no one at the park on a regular basis (I live right next to zilker) & there are plenty of other places to go when zilker is closed for ACL. You’ll be fine the festival isn’t harming anyone. Shut up & think for a second please ????