Nolan and Snyder pick Henry Cavill as the next ‘Superman’

A longtime fan favorite will soon wear the red, white and blue of the Man of Steel. In a statement today, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced that Henry Cavill will be the new “Superman.”
Director Zack Snyder noted, “In the pantheon of superheroes, Superman is the most recognized and revered character of all time, and I am honored to be a part of his return to the big screen. I also join Warner Bros., Legendary and the producers in saying how excited we are about the casting of Henry. He is the perfect choice to don the cape and ‘S’ shield.”
Cavill almost landed the role for the last “Superman” film until McG abruptly left the project. New director Bryan Singer decided instead to hire the much maligned Brandon Routh for “Superman Returns” instead. Now, Cavill will finally get his shot at the iconic role.
The 27-year-old Brit is best known for his role as Charles Brandon in “The Tudors,” but has the Bruce Willis thriller “The Cold Light of Day” and Tarsem Singh’s “Immortals” set for release later this year. He becomes the second non-American to play a major DC Comics superhero after Christian Bale’s run in “The Dark Knight” series.
The as yet untitled new “Superman” will be produced by Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Deborah Snyder. It is expected to begin shooting this fall for a December, 2012 release.
I’ve noticed on other sites that some people are outraged that a British actor has been cast as the man of steel. Surely it’s better to get the best actor for the part regardless of their nationality? Just wondered what everyone else thinks as i’ve found the people on this website to be more balanced and of higher intelligence than other sites.
It was the same when Bale was cast in Batman (even though he’d already proven himself more than capable of portraying American characters), but once people saw him in the role their fears were laid to rest. I’m sure if Cavill does a good job nobody will really care that he’s English.
I find this to be a surprising casting decision, but not because he’s British. I’m definitely willing to give him the benefit of the doubt – I thought he was great in The Tudors, so he certainly has the chops.
I admit I was a little perturbed by his being British, but I’m coming around because I know Henry is a great actor. It honestly has more to do with the fact that all 3 major superheroes are now played by Brits than anything else. I think you would see the same lack of intelligence and balance across the pond if an American was picked to play James Bond (I’m rooting for Jon Hamm), even though a Scot and an Aussie have played him in the past. In the end it’s a business Brits are exceptionally trained and cheap.
probably the same ppl who thought hugh jackman would be a poor choice for wolverine
I don’t care if he’s British so long as he’s not hampered by an American accent. There are some actors who either sound ridiculous in another accent or it saps them of all their charisma.
Ugh. Finding myself perturbed with the makers of Superman Returns this morning – how do you fuck up a movie with Routh as Superman and Spacey as Lex Luthor? This should have been Brandon Routh.
Technically, he’s the third because Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern) is Canadian.
And if we throw villains into the mix we could also say that Heath Ledger (Joker) was Australian.
I don’t care where actors come from, as long as they’re the most qualified. And also don’t do distracting American accents. But there is indeed a trend of late of UK actors getting comic book roles.
Batman – Christian Bale
Superman – Henry Cavill
Spider-Man – Andrew Garfield
Kick Ass – Aaron Johnson
Rick from The Walking Dead – Andrew Lincoln
Professor X – James McAvoy
Magento – Michael Fassbender
Beast – Nicholas Hoult
Like Diana said, they’re well trained and cheap. As well as can be billed as the next big unknown. But it’s getting to the point where American actors are a minority in American speaking roles. Getting a bit crazy.
Routh wasn’t that bad…as, i recall he wasn’t “maligned” either. A lot of people actually liked him. poor guy got cast as supes, thought he was in for the long haul, considering the pedigree behind ” returns”, and who would’ve thought that of all ppl, it would be singer who messed it up. Its a shame i tell you. Routh deserved a 2 nd chance
I don’t understand why Superman Returns got such a bad rap. As I recall, it got pretty good reviews when it came out, but people changed their tune for some reason. I mean I know that the studio was disappointed with its gross, but I don’t see why that should change people’s opinion of the movie. I liked it, and the only complaints about it that I can remember centered on Kate Bosworth as Lois Lane. To all those who disliked the movie, what was your problem with it?
I liked Routh as Superman quite a bit as well. I also thought Superman Returns was a good film though, it was a film that was a good 20 years too late. No Lem, I’m with you and General Zod there. Superman Returns was a decent film and Routh should have been given a second chance.
To be clear, I thought Routh was fine in the movie, but I understand why they are not bringing him back. The whole idea of a reboot is kind of compromised if they keep the same guy in the lead role. It confuses people. I would have liked to see them give Routh another shot only if they were giving Singer and company another shot too.
Routh was great. Bosworth, she was alright, however in reflection I’m indifferent. She was beautiful, but other than that I can’t really remember how her character was. That might or might night speak volumes.
My problems were pretty much the fact it was a carbon copy of the first Superman movie, the illegitimate son, and the lack of anything really new. Even the son-of-Superman was not necessarily a terrible idea so much as the delivery. It was a cheap gimmicky insertion. I don’t care about whether or not Superman has kids, but if you’re going to throw that in there be creative and smart about it. If they did that and somehow went through with it, fine. Dexter spoiler alert: They gave Dexter a child (book & series); if they can manage a vigilante serial killer having a kid, Superman should be a piece of cake. Same with having Spider-Man get married (only to have The Devil make people forget about it). In short it was very uninspiring and deja vu-inducing.
I really wanted Routh to have another shot. He was very good and just to throw him out whenever he was the one thing that truly worked is annoying. I suppose we’ll have to wait to see Routh in the Scott Pilgrim sequel. Oh, wait… Not that Cavill won’t be great, maybe he will, however that does not diminish the fact that I found Routh very good in the role, he seemed well-received, and that this choice kills continuity while throwing out the one thing that I thought really shined in a positive way from the first movie.
-Cheers
Superman isn’t American, he’s Kryptonian. Besides don’t you know that most Americans originally come from Britain and Europe?
Not the ones living today.
I don’t care whether he’s British or American. Kal-El’s an alien for crying out loud. I’m happy for the best actor to be hired for the part. That said…
I want Brandon Routh. He did great in Superman Returns, any problems I had with that movie had precisely nothing to do with him. His depiction was great, I value continuity, and would have been happy to let them ignore that “son of Superman” business. Although, really, WB should have been smart enough to never let that happen unless they were prepared to go through with it and do something with it. I hate “reboots” and I hate multiple actors playing the same main character in a series.
-Cheers
But the makers of this movie do not want continuity. It is, as you said, a reboot. They are reinventing the character. If they kept Routh in the picture then their intention would be muddled. It would be unclear whether this was meant to be a sequel or a reboot. Yeah, it’s unfair to Routh if that’s the only reason they’re not bringing him back, but I understand the decision. They want to distance themselves from the previous film and its less-than-stellar reputation.