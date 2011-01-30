Nolan and Snyder pick Henry Cavill as the next ‘Superman’

01.30.11

A longtime fan favorite will soon wear the red, white and blue of the Man of Steel.  In a statement today, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures announced that Henry Cavill will be the new “Superman.”

Director Zack Snyder noted, “In the pantheon of superheroes, Superman is the most recognized and revered character of all time, and I am honored to be a part of his return to the big screen.  I also join Warner Bros., Legendary and the producers in saying how excited we are about the casting of Henry. He is the perfect choice to don the cape and ‘S’ shield.”

Cavill almost landed the role for the last “Superman” film until McG abruptly left the project. New director Bryan Singer decided instead to hire the much maligned Brandon Routh for “Superman Returns” instead.  Now, Cavill will finally get his shot at the iconic role.

The 27-year-old Brit is best known for his role as Charles Brandon in “The Tudors,” but has the Bruce Willis thriller “The Cold Light of Day” and Tarsem Singh’s “Immortals” set for release later this year. He becomes the second non-American to play a major DC Comics superhero after Christian Bale’s run in “The Dark Knight” series.

The as yet untitled new “Superman” will be produced by Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and Deborah Snyder. It is expected to begin shooting this fall for a December, 2012 release.
 

