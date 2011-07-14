A Partial List of Nominees for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Laura Linney – “The Big C”
Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie”
Amy Poehler – “Parks and Recreation”
Melissa McCarthy – “Mike & Molly”
Martha Plimpton – “Raising Hope”
Tina Fey – “30 Rock”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Matt LeBlanc – “Episodes”
Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”
Johnny Galecki – “The Big Bang Theory
Louis C.K. – “Louie”
Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock”
Steve Carrell – “The Office”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jane Lynch – “Glee”
Betty White – “Hot in Cleveland”
Jule Bowe – “Modern Family”
Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live”
Jane Krakowski – “30 Rock”
Sofia Vergara – “Modern Family”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jon Cryer – “Two and a Half Men”
Chris Colfer – “Glee”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Modern Family”
Ed O’Neill – “Modern Family”
Eric Stonestreet – “Modern Family”
Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”
Outstanding Comedy Series:
“Glee” (FOX)
“Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
“The Office” (NBC)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“30 Rock” (NBC)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Elizabeth Moss – “Mad Men”
Connie Britton – “Friday Night lights”
Mariska Hargitay – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Mireille Enos – “The Killing”
Julianna Margulies – “The Good Wife”
Kathy Bates – “Harry’s Law”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Buscemi – “Boardwalk Empire”
Michael C. Hall – “Dexter”
Kyle Chandler – “Friday Night lights”
Jojn Hamm – “Mad Men”
Hugh Laurie – “House”
Timothy Olyphant – “Justified”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Kelly Macdonald – “Boardwalk Empire”
Christina Hendricks – “Mad Men”
Michelle Forbes – “The Killing”
Archie Panjabi – “The Good Wife”
Margo Martindale – “Justified”
Christine Baranski – “The Good Wife”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
John Slattery – “Mad Men”
Andre Braugher – “Men of a Certain Age”
Walton Goggins – “Justified”
Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”
Josh Charles – “The Good Wife”
Alan Cumming – “The Good Wife”
Outstanding Drama Series:
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
“The Good Wife” (CBS)
“Mad Men” (AMC
“Friday Night Lights” (DirecTV)
“Dexter” (Showtime)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
Kate Winslet – “Mildred pierce”
Elizabeth McGovern – “Downtown Abbey (Masterpiece)”
Diane lane – “Cinma Verite”
Taraji P. Henson – “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story”
Jean Marsh – “Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:
Greg Kinnear – “The Kennedys”
Barry Pepper – “The Kennedys”
Edgar Ramirez – “Carlos”
William Hurt – “Too Big To Fail”
Idris Elba – “Luther”
Laurence Fishburne – “Thurgood”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:
Guy Pearce – “Midred Pierce”
Brian F. O’Byrne – “Mildred Pierce”
Tom Wilkinson – “The Kennedys”
Paul Giamatti – “Too Big To Fail”
James Woods – “Too Big To Fail”
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Conan” (TBS)
“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)
“The Daily Show With John Steart” ( Comedy Central)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)
“American Idol” (FOX)
“Dancing Wth ther Stars” (ABC)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
Outstanding Host For a Reality Competition Program
Jeff Probst – “Survivor”
Cat Deeley – “So You Think You Can Dance”
Phil Keoghan – “The Amazing Race”
Tom Bergeron – “Dancing With the Stars”
Rya Seacrest – “American Idol”
The Emmys certainly made some mistakes (no noms for Community, Offerman, etc.), but I’ve got to admit that I can’t be too upset when they do get a lot more right than usual. How can you be that pissed when FNL and Game of Thrones get series nominations, Britton gets another nom for FNL, Olyphant and Chandler both get lead actor noms, Poehler and Parks and Rec both get noms, Louis f’ing C.K. gets nominated for a show about 8 people watch, not to mention Margo, Dinklage and even Walton Goggins?! Given that I expected a trainwreck, I’m damn pleasantly surprised.
Concur, it could have been much worse. So happy Dinklage is among the nominees, not to mention the late, great Ida Blankenship’s portrayer, Randee Heller.
I just looked at guest actor and actress, disappointed to not see Jessica Pare and her teeth, but spirits instantly raised by Dickie Bennett snaking his way to an emmy nomination. 4 acting nominations for Justified… it’s almost like they decided to watch an FX show not named Damages for once.
Wow! This might be the best list of nominees in a long time. Sure, there’s one or two “Oh, alright” picks here, but they mostly got it right. Martha Plimpton! Louis C.K.! Cat Deely! Andre Braugher! Friday Night Lights, Game of Thrones, and Parks and Recreation!
Surprisingly good nominations. Only egregiously bad ones are Michelle Forbes and Mireille Enos. Mitch is seriously the most unlikable and insufferable character in the history of television. The show that shall not be named needs to disappear forever.
The character may be unlikeable, but the interpretation given by the actress is incredible.
Ok ok ok ok, let me get this straight; Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, Louis C.K., Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Margo Martindale, and Peter Dinklage were all nominated? Good year Emmys, good year. Biggest snub is Justified for best drama and Emilia Clarke for best supporting actress. Still, phenomenal nominations.
Emilia Clarke got a nomination for Best Ass.
Agree I was hoping for Clarke to get a Nom.
On one hand, I’m happy they gave Goggins (so they do know who he is), Olyphant, Friday Night Lights, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton some love.
On the other hand, they gave Veena Sud a nomination, no supporting actor got a nod for Boardwalk Empire (I was almost certain Pitt would get a nod), and Julia Stiles got a nod for her work on Dexter.
NO RON EFFING SWANSON? EFF THIS.
Go out and enjoy all the bacon and eggs you can find, you deserve it
And don’t just enjoy “a lot of bacon and eggs,” enjoy all the bacon and eggs you can find.
Galecki? Huh?
Johnny Galecki is the 2011 Mariska Hargitay.
How will MOACA’s one measly nomination affect its chances? Is that a death knell or does it not matter because it’s probably what TNT expected?
I mean MOACA’s chances at RENEWAL, in case that was unclear.
While it probably has no bearing on whether it is renewed or not, it could only help. The idea it was getting any nominations at all was kind of a long shot. Good for Braugher though.
Come on Emmy voters, what about Offerman, I mean he’s Ron F#!king Swanson. But other than that good choices although a Community nod would have been nice, but I didn’t even half expect that, it’s too…indie sorta
I’m happy bout Justified and FNL, but annoyed bout McHale not getting a nod for Lead Actor. How can Big Bang Theory have 2 leads? Thought lead actor was one person. Also thanks for hogging up all the supporting nods Modern Fam. Take away three and put in Swanson, Troy and Abed and thats a category right there.
Thank you, Emmy voters, for selecting my cleverly-named episode “Pilot” for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series; I remember composing that one after a particularly strenuous session of calisthenics.
I see that someone decided to give Mad Men 2 sympathy nods in this category, so I`ll try to make it 6 for 6 next year. I`ve compiled a list of potential red herrings that will simply blow everyone`s minds!
I`ve also planned out a Mandatory AMC Bottle EpisodeÂ© which will be set exclusively in a sunny location.
Some good and some bad.
Galecki over McHale is bad. And no John Noble. WAY overkill on acting noms for Modern Family and The Good Wife. It’s like they couldn’t differentiate between them so they just picked everyone.
On the bright side: Good to see three acting noms for Justified. And some love for Game of Thrones (especially Dinklage) and Boardwalk Empire, although I expected more love for BE (Good Wife stole the Supporting Actor noms I excpeted to go to the Michaels on BE).
Jeremy Davies got in too, for guest actor.
You know this is a GREAT year for the Emmys when there is no complains about Mariska Hargitay’s nomination!
The biggest travesty of a category is clearly Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Four for Modern Family? No, that is overkill. I love that show, but that is far too much. Also Jon Cryer? Take away one Jon Cryer and one Modern Family nod and give me back NPH and a Nick Offerman.
Other than that though, this is a pretty solid list.I’m happy to see Louis CK under Best Actor and Parks and Rec/FNL under their respective Best Series categories.
Jeremy FUCKIN’ Davies was nominated for Guest Actor!
Full list of noms on the Emmy website.
I cant believe there is no love for Fringe, how can they not choose Anna and John, no justice
You can sit over here with us Community fans. :(
Sorry to everybody else, resume partying, etc.
These nominations are mostly good but for that bad things we have to remember that this is the same awards group that only nominated The Wire twice with no wins. As far as I’m concerned they have very little credibility.
Fun fact: The Cape has only one less Emmy nomination then The Wire.
It`s THAN, you stupid C.V.N.T.!!!
Well, youâ€™re the one who needed to teach me these things- so you only have yourself to blame.
How is there no nomination for Steve Carrell? In his final season.
There is, they apparently just left it off this list and only listed five.
I thought the same thing, but when I checked another list Steve Carrell was on it. I think they just left him off by accident (you can tell this was written and posted pretty hastily).
I’m pleasantly surprised for the most part. The only really terrible category is Supp. Actor Comedy. Colfer (NOT COMEDIC!), Cryer, Ferguson and maybe even Stonestreet all could go. The fact that they nominated FOUR Modern Family guys instead of ANYBODY from Parks and Rec or Community, is a travesty.
I also have minor complaints with Supp Actor Drama. Once again, poor John Noble is snubbed. Would have also liked to see somebody (Pitt preferably) from Boardwalk Empire nominated. If the Emmy voters HAD to nominate somebody from The Killing it should have gone to Brent Sexton instead of the dour female performances. This feels moreso like an overstuffed category than the laziness of Supp. Actor Comedy though.
All in all though, more than enough surprises for this to avert being a typical Emmy disaster. Well done, Emmys…I guess.
Can anyone explain to me what Dexter is still doing in the Best Drama category? It’s beyond me what keeps this show from finally getting replaced by a better, more deserving show. It’s not like we lack in those.
And seriously, no nod for Nick Offerman? Injustice.
Overall it could have been worse, though. I guess.
Whoever hastily wrote this list left out that Carrell got nominated for lead actor in a comedy.
Wow, these Emmy nominations are giving me a huge boner!
No NPH is a travesty, and the girl from Mike and Molly? Huh? Galecki is essentially the straight man of the series, it’d be like nominating Rashida Jones (who does good work, but not enough to be recognized). Also, just because its cool to like Betty White again, doesn’t mean that she should be nominated for a show watched by 8 people… the killing acting noms I don’t have a problem with, as they did a good job with the crap sandwich they were handed… also for a pretty mediocre year 2, they were handing out noms to the Good Wife like it was candy.
In the case of Melissa McCarthy, I think that it probably has a lot to do with the fact that a hit movie that everyone loved her in came out right around the time people were voting for the Emmys, plus, that category was junk anyway. Unless she took Poehler’s spot, I couldn’t care less.
Surprised about Johny Galecki. I loved him as Trouty (My Boys) [www.youtube.com]
Glad to see Olyphant nominated. Disappointed SNL and Jimmy Fallon got nominated over Letterman. The Late Show is a million times funnier than those two shows.
Craig Ferguson is better than all of them IMO. If they wanted to nominate a 1230 show, it should’ve been his.
Does Modern Family not having any leads? Their entire adult cast got nominated in the supporting categories.
Does Modern Family not have any leads? Their entire adult cast got nominated in the supporting categories.
No Letterman or Leno? Is that a first?
It’s about time Walton Goggins gets a nomination. About 5 or 6 years overdue but i’ll take it.
Rooting for Game of Thrones to win Best Drama and Peter Dinklage for Best Supporting Actor.
“The Daily Show With John Steart” ( Comedy Central)
Seriously? It’s Jon Stewart
“Jule Bowe” of Modern Family is also missing some letters.
How were all 4 Modern Family men nominated when the funniest male on the show last year was probably Luke?
I’m so happy Walton Goggins has finally been nominated for an Emmy. It’s a long time coming for this outstanding actor who did such an amazing job in The Shield.
They like this