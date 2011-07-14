A Partial List of Nominees for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Laura Linney – “The Big C”

Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie”

Amy Poehler – “Parks and Recreation”

Melissa McCarthy – “Mike & Molly”

Martha Plimpton – “Raising Hope”

Tina Fey – “30 Rock”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Matt LeBlanc – “Episodes”

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”

Johnny Galecki – “The Big Bang Theory

Louis C.K. – “Louie”

Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock”

Steve Carrell – “The Office”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jane Lynch – “Glee”

Betty White – “Hot in Cleveland”

Jule Bowe – “Modern Family”

Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Krakowski – “30 Rock”

Sofia Vergara – “Modern Family”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jon Cryer – “Two and a Half Men”

Chris Colfer – “Glee”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill – “Modern Family”

Eric Stonestreet – “Modern Family”

Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“Glee” (FOX)

“Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

“The Office” (NBC)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“30 Rock” (NBC)

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Elizabeth Moss – “Mad Men”

Connie Britton – “Friday Night lights”

Mariska Hargitay – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Mireille Enos – “The Killing”

Julianna Margulies – “The Good Wife”

Kathy Bates – “Harry’s Law”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Steve Buscemi – “Boardwalk Empire”

Michael C. Hall – “Dexter”

Kyle Chandler – “Friday Night lights”

Jojn Hamm – “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie – “House”

Timothy Olyphant – “Justified”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Kelly Macdonald – “Boardwalk Empire”

Christina Hendricks – “Mad Men”

Michelle Forbes – “The Killing”

Archie Panjabi – “The Good Wife”

Margo Martindale – “Justified”

Christine Baranski – “The Good Wife”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

John Slattery – “Mad Men”

Andre Braugher – “Men of a Certain Age”

Walton Goggins – “Justified”

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

Josh Charles – “The Good Wife”

Alan Cumming – “The Good Wife”

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

“The Good Wife” (CBS)

“Mad Men” (AMC

“Friday Night Lights” (DirecTV)

“Dexter” (Showtime)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:

Kate Winslet – “Mildred pierce”

Elizabeth McGovern – “Downtown Abbey (Masterpiece)”

Diane lane – “Cinma Verite”

Taraji P. Henson – “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story”

Jean Marsh – “Upstairs Downstairs (Masterpiece)”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:

Greg Kinnear – “The Kennedys”

Barry Pepper – “The Kennedys”

Edgar Ramirez – “Carlos”

William Hurt – “Too Big To Fail”

Idris Elba – “Luther”

Laurence Fishburne – “Thurgood”

Guy Pearce – “Midred Pierce”

Brian F. O’Byrne – “Mildred Pierce”

Tom Wilkinson – “The Kennedys”

Paul Giamatti – “Too Big To Fail”

James Woods – “Too Big To Fail”

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Conan” (TBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Daily Show With John Steart” ( Comedy Central)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)

“American Idol” (FOX)

“Dancing Wth ther Stars” (ABC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding Host For a Reality Competition Program

Jeff Probst – “Survivor”

Cat Deeley – “So You Think You Can Dance”

Phil Keoghan – “The Amazing Race”

Tom Bergeron – “Dancing With the Stars”

Rya Seacrest – “American Idol”