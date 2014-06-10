9 Non-White Dudes Who Could Totally Play ‘Doctor Strange’

Marvel has finally unveiled the director for their long rumored 'Doctor Strange' project. Scott Derrickson – best known for horror films like 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' and 'Deliver Us From Evil' and
'The Day The Earth Stood Still' remake – may seem an odd choice for a Marvel movie. But Doctor Strange is no ordinary hero.
Of course, not many people know that. Even more obscure to the masses than Iron Man was prior to Robert Downey Jr. suiting up in 2008, Stephen Strange exists on the periphery of superhero knowledge. Other than stalwart comic readers, most of us have only a hazy idea this guy does magic and is loosely caricatured as Doctor Orpheus in 'The Venture Bros.'
Did you know he was an arrogant neurosurgeon prior to losing his livelihood in a car accident? Or that he gained his powers from Earth's Supreme Sorcerer in the Himalayas while 'finding himself'? Or that he deals with Lovecraftian Cthulhu-like creatures on the regular? Or literally goes to Hell to rescue Doctor Von Doom's mother? (Side note: Are they just passing out doctorates like damn Tic-Tacs in the Marvel Universe?) Because I didn't until I fell down the Wikipedia rabbit hole last night and I consider myself pretty versed in comic book lore. But Doctor Strange was just never on my radar…probably because he was in the Dark Dimension, the sneaky shit.
So if even we superhero nerds can't tell you anything much about Strange without resorting to GoogleFu, what does that leave us with? A guy sporting a goatee and a cape, flying around the universe and saving the world from eldritch horrors. Basically, he looks like 'Iron Man 2.0: The Magicking.' Which is a perfect opportunity for Marvel to shake things up.
Real talk. The 'Avengers' are hella white (and male but that's another post). We've got Idris Elba kicking ass as Heimdall and Anthony Mackie owning it as The Falcon and Samuel L. Jackson turning Nick Fury into a household name. Annnnnd…that's about it. There is absolutely no reason Doctor Strange has to be another middle aged white dude trying to find his place in the world. In fact, a non-white Stephen Strange would be a breathe of fresh air. A successful, wealthy, self-centered, arrogant jerk who loses everything and becomes the man he was meant to be shouldn't be a story arc contained to one phenotype.
After the jump, check out 9 actors who would make an amazing Stephen Strange.
Nerd rage in 3… 2… 1…
Are we going to get recasting of every white character now ad nauseum.
Because a coupole times automatically means every time. Knee jerk reactionary bullshit.
Chiwetel Ejiofor. There is no other choice.
for Black panther, you mean?
RIZ AHMED OR BUST.
It should be a good actor who can handle the role, first and foremost. A good number of the people on this list simply couldn’t, regardless of race.
Except if they’re white, because of how dominant white actors are in superhero movies. You can’t apply the “regardless of race” to white people. White people never have to think about their race because they are privileged enough to never affected by it. And white people are extremely represented in the media, so they don’t notice/don’t see how important it is to call out yet another white, male actor.
Elie, so there are no black super heroes?
Except for Falcon, Nick Fury, Ben Urich, War Machine, Blade, Black Panther, Storm… And many that have never appeared in film.
or she wrote it to bring to light how white hollywood is. also, nice misogynistic slur.
Look, you openly admit you know nothing about Doctor strange besides his wiki article, who are you to comment on who could play him? I think I’m more offended by that than the fact your letting you feminazi agenda corrupt comics.
I’ve been 1) Bruce Campbell and 2) John Turturro; all the way for Dr. Strange. Cuz they are naturals! NO (white) racist agenda required at all!
True Story: My boy (approx. 1/2 Native American) was A) *automatically* enrolled in remedial English classes and B) *lauded* for his exemplary skills. At the same time! WTF???
You better believe there was one PISSED OFF parent — the kid was reading BEYOND a *college* level when he was seven!! BUT cuz he’s a native, and ONLY cuz he’s native — suddenly he is (BY DEFAULT!!) below par in 9th grade? So what is the solution? Free tutoring! Pity run amok. And quite simply — F–K THAT!
And Hollywood follows that same model, more or less. Any minority is seen as representative as a group that requires remediation, as opposed to honoring their individual talents, as they should be! Fucking ridiculous! Those supposedly most opposed to stereotyping, do it THE most egregiously and hurtfully!
Literally ANYONE can comment on how unoriginal and distasteful it is to cast yet ANOTHER white, male actor into a role. You don’t have to know shit about this character to say whether or not this is white washed or not. Casting yet another white male to play a dominant role is racism and sexism all in one. The author is calling for fair representation. People of color are NOT represented enough/NOT represented accurately. People of color DESERVE to be represented just as much as white people. And for you to disregard that and reduce it to “feminazi” (wow you’re so original) is disgusting. I’m glad your privileged enough to never be affected by racism and sexism. I’m really glad you’ve been SO represented in the media that you don’t have to think twice about seeing another white cracker on screen.
I also think it’s hilarious that you claim feminism is corrupting your comics, when comics are already corrupted with racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia.
Uh…is this “Ellie” person serious? Because I have never seen such whiny, generically PC bullshit all in one place.
I mean, “having another white male play a dominant role is racism and sexism all in one”? Do they even realize how little sense that actually makes?
Oded Fehr or Edgar Ramirez, please and thank you.
Oded Fehr is an Ashkenazi Jew. If he’s a person of color, then Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd, Logan Lerman, Jesse Eisenberg, etc. are also all people of color.
racial issues aside, its really infuriating to see someone insist in the same sentence that they are both a superhero geek yet have no substantial knowledge of stephen strange, one of the few heroes on nearly every high profile marvel team
into the trash with this article
Because it’s not like there are different superheroes one could be invested in! That would be silly.
Saying you don’t know who doctor strange is, is the same as saying “I know jack shit except for the most popular and mainstream heros” It’s not like doctor strange isn’t the go to character for every single superhero when they have a magic problem.
Feel free to get off your high horse on who is allowed to call themselves a superhero geek. Sorry, I didn’t know you were the almighty beholder of the superhero geek level. Next time, I’ll fill out an application and turn it into you so you can officially validate me.
you’re right, it’s very silly to be completely ignorant of major characters and still go ahead and say “yeah i got ’em figured out, i’m a real superhero geek, now lets write an ill informed article”
You don’t have to know this character to determine whether or not casting a WHITE MALE actor is WHITE WASHING
I love this mindset that white people are blonde, blue eyed, only come from america, and have names like richard or steve.
pedro pascal is white, he is of spanish descent, he is white, the two are not mutually exclusive since race is not genetic it is a social construct. the only thing that makes you white is if you have lighter skin than most, the same can be said for santoro
Hey dumbass, first and foremost Pedro Pascal is Chilean (and Chile, believe it or not, is located is South America! Wow! Which would make him a Latino! Shocker). He might be sort of white-passing (which is having the social privilege of a white person, meaning people erase your identity because “you don’t look latino!”) but that doesn’t make him any less POC. Being white is not about how light your skin is, but being the default, the one who has the impunity to do whatever they fucking please. No Latino has that amount of social privilege because guess what, racism is a thing.
Pedro Pascal and Rodrigo Santoro aren’t white now? just because they have ethnic sounding names doesn’t change their skin color
Michael Ealy is the only decent actor you posted as well.
also how can you claim to be a comic nerd and know nothing of Dr Strange?
also anybody who self proclaims to be a nerd is generally a douche
I recall last year Game of Thrones fans shought Pedro Pascal was too white to play the vaguely swarthy Oberyn.
And yeah…reading a wikipedia article doesn’t give one immediate insight into who would best portray Stephen Strange.
There is absolutely no reason why a black actor wouldn’t be able to play any part that a white actor could play.
Frankly, I thought Wesley Snipes would have been a much better Lincoln than Daniel Day Lewis
Except for Kravitz I totally agree.
Why on earth should anyone care what this person thinks about anything?
Or what you think, for that matter.
Because she’s calling out racism and sexism. Educate yourself.
Jeremy: I’m not asking anyone to care what I think. I’m not the one who’s blogging. And the reason I made my comment is that Donna Dickens has proven in piece after piece that she’s just a shallow noisemaker. There’s nothing insightful, clever or smart about anything she’s written. It’s all amateurish, it’s all fark. I’m politically liberal and I don’t think I’d be bothered if a non-white actor played Dr. Strange. But all Donna’s piece is, really, is a list of black or brown actors in a gallery to generate page clicks. She writes nothing intelligent as a case to cast any of them.
Ellie: She’s certainly not calling out sexism (this article has nothing to do with it). And I don’t think she’s even calling out racism. She’s just saying a non-white actor could play this role. Big whoop. Also, I’m plenty educated. I’m a licensed professional who’s earned the highest kind post-graduate degrees you can earn. So while I’m over here being plenty educated, why don’t you go educate YOURself?
Naveen Andrews would make a better Baron Mordo. Have you seen him as Jafar?
Naveen Andrews plays guitar and so has long fingernails on at least one hand. I don’t care what color or flavor or nationality my superheroes are, but none of them have long fingernails…ick.
Anyone who uses “hella” in an article should be banned from publishing anything ever again, ad infinitum.
You know who’d be great in “Rasin in the Sun?” Michael Cera.
Missed the most perfect suggestion. Oded Fehr is perfect. Everyone else would just be an okay substitute.
Oded Fehr.
1) I like the way you think, but…
2) please don’t insult us by pretending to know anything at all about Dr. Strange.
A quick “wiki” read does not qualify you to write this article.
While the race of the actor has NOTHING to do with the ability to play a role, the quality of the actor does. While you had a couple of good picks, I personally think that most of the people you picked was because they weren’t white.
What about Stephen Chow, Chow Yun-Fat or Danny Chan? All of them better actors then anyone that you listed and with more experience.
Some of these I could get behind – Pascal, Ealy or Andrews would all rock the part. Others, like Santoro or Pudi…. no way.
STOP, STOP, STOP with the prejudicial comments! (btw, a Racist comment would be insulting or inflammatory, which most of these are not) Fictional characters are just that….fiction! They are NOT black or white but ARCHETYPES! (Hero, villain, love interest, the best friend, etc.) And the choices of who is who or what is what is immaterial! Didja know that Will Smith was originally cast as Neo for the Matrix?! (The part was written for him in mind) Yet NO-ONE could say that Keanu Reeves did not own that part! John Wayne played GENGHIS KHAN, for cripes sake, and Khan was an REAL person! Speaking of Khan, Mexican Actor Ricardo Montalban AND Englishman Benedict Cumberbatch BOTH played a Sikh man from northern India, Anti-hero/Villain Khan Noonien Singh from STAR TREK! (Most, if not all, fans unanimously agreed: You can’t improve on Montalban.) The ONLY point is: It’s all about the actor’s portrayal, NOT their color/race! Please share this, to put these biased comments to rest.
Even more obscure than…Iron Man?
“HitFix” is a satirical site and “Donna Dickens” is just a character, right? Like the editorial writers at The Onion?
PEDRO PASCAL!
I am a HUGE Strange fan, and nerd, he IS my choice, period, end of story.
#PedroPascalforStrange
You have GOT to be kidding me. People are upset that a white guy is playing Dr Strange? GET OVER IT, HE IS A WHITE CHARACTER! DC has changed Jimmy Olsen to a black character in Supergirl, Iris West AND Wally West are now black instead of red-heads in the Flash, Diggle (black) had been added to Arrow, and Aquaman is now Hawaiian instead of a blond male, nick fury is now black. This article is a complete freaking joke. Guess what, many of these characters were white to begin with but are now becoming more diverse!
Men create cool thing. Women say, I want to join this cool thing. Women say, Hey, this cool thing doesn’t adequately represent me, I demand to change this cool thing. Cool thing is no longer cool. Men leave and create new cool thing.
Because when you can get Benedict Cumberbatch, YOU CAST HIM! This isn’t a difficult concept. They cast based off the potential earnings; they’re a for profit business not a charity. He is a massive draw financially (his name gets butts in seats more than 90% of other actors) as well as critically.
Who cares about the actual source material, lets just change everything to fit our extremist ideology.
Uhm Pedro Pascal IS white in case you didn’t notice.
A white British dude is playing Dr Strange so you can all go back to your games and cheetos now
You DO know he’s modeled after Vincent Price, Right? The year of the first Doctor Strange comic was the year of the Vincent Price film The Raven in which Vincent Price played a doctor who was also the supreme sorcerer. Marvel even made Vincent Doctor Strange’s middle name and Spider-Gwen points out the similarity in the MMORPG Marvel Heroes 2016.
Now if a good black actor was cast in the role and could get the personality right I’d be fine with that. Ariyon Bakare could make an excellent Doctor Strange. But to want him black just for the sake of being black is just plain stupid.