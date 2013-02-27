Noomi Rapace has met with Ridley Scott to talk ‘Prometheus 2’

If ever a movie’s ending invited the possibility of a sequel, it was “Prometheus.”

While moviegoers were decidedly split on the merits of Ridley Scott’s quasi-“Alien” prequel, there have been rumblings about a potential follow-up for some time, and it appears that star Noomi Rapace will be putting her spacesuit back on very soon.

The actress revealed that she recently met with Scott to discuss the sequel and alluded to the fact that the screenplay is being hammered out as you read this.

“They”re working on the script. I met Ridley in London a couple of weeks ago,” she revealed to The Playlist. “I would love to work with him again and I know that he would like to do another one. It”s just like we need to find the right story. I hope we will.”

With screenwriter Damon Lindelof (“Lost”) not returning, it’s not known at this point who will pen the script…but they still have a lot of questions to answer.

Or, as Rapace puts it, “If we do a second one, there are a lot of things to explore in there and to continue.”

“I love working with Ridley,” she added. “It was pure joy. It was really hard work sometimes. My body was a complete mess – I had bruises and cuts and emotionally I was a bit slammed. But being in his world and his universe was such an amazing experience.”

Meanwhile, Scott’s next film, “The Counselor,” opens November 15. It stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz and “Prometheus” co-star Michael Fassbender.

Rapace will soon be seen opposite Colin Farrell in “Dead Man Down.”

What was your take on “Prometheus”? Are you excited for the sequel?