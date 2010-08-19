Norah Jones collects famous friends Foo Fighters, Outkast for ‘….Featuring’

Less than a year after releasing her fourth studio album, the underrated “The Fall,” Norah Jones will put out “….Featuring,” a collection of her collaborations with other artists.

The set, out Nov. 2, includes “Virginia Moon,” her track with the Foo Fighters and “Dear John” with Ryan Adams. The album also includes her work on three Grammy-winning albums of the years, Ray Charles” “Genius Loves Company,” Herbie Hancock”s “River: The Joni Letters,” and OutKast”s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.”

Spanning the breadth of her career, among “Featuring”s” tracks are a cover of Roxy Music”s “More than This,” recorded with Charlie Hunter in 2001, and, most recently, “Little Lou, Prophet Jack, Ugly John” with Belle & Sebastian. The track will also appear on B&S”s new album.

All of the tracks, other than “Little Lou” have been previously released.

Often, these kinds of sets signal the end of an artist”s contract with a label and they”re just fulfilling their obligation but a label source assures that this is not the last album on her contract. So why is she releasing this now? Sounds like it’s a good way to appeal to her fans during the holiday buying season.

Below is the track listing for “…Featuring.”



1. Love Me – The Little Willies

2. Virginia Moon – The Foo Fighters featuring Norah Jones

3. Turn Them – Sean Bones featuring Norah Jones

4. Baby It’s Cold Outside – Willie Nelson featuring Norah Jones

5. Bull Rider – Norah Jones and Sasha Dobson

6. Ruler Of My Heart – Dirty Dozen Brass Band featuring Norah Jones

7. The Best Part – El Madmo

8. Take Off Your Cool – OutKast featuring Norah Jones

9. Life Is Better – Q-Tip featuring Norah Jones

10. Soon The New Day – Talib Kweli featuring Norah Jones

11. Little Lou, Prophet Jack, Ugly John – Belle & Sebastian featuring Norah Jones

12. Here We Go Again – Ray Charles featuring Norah Jones

13. Loretta – Norah Jones featuring Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

14. Dear John – Ryan Adams featuring Norah Jones

15. Creepin’ In – Norah Jones featuring Dolly Parton

16. Court & Spark – Herbie Hancock featuring Norah Jones

17. More Than This – Charlie Hunter featuring Norah Jones

18. Blue Bayou – Norah Jones featuring M. Ward