Norman Lear rejected an “All in the Family” reboot

The 92-year-old TV legend said last night that Sony proposed a 2015 update on his acclaimed series, revolving around a white or Latino family. Lear said he thought about the idea and said, “I”m not sure that there”s much that I would elect to do. After a while, with success comes the ability to say, We”re not doing this.”

FX announces premiere dates for “Justified,” “The Americans,” “Archer,” plus “It”s Always Sunny”

“Justified”s” final season kicks off Jan. 20. “The Americans” returns Jan. 28. “Archer” Season 6 debuts Jan. 8, while FXX”s “It”s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” begins Season 10 on Jan. 14 along with Jay Baruchel comedy “Man Seeking Woman.”

“How to Get Away with Murder”s” killer speaks

Says the killer: “I found out when we got the script.”

Fake audience member challenges Seth Meyers to tell a Bill Cosby joke

That resulted in the entire audience to chant “Bill Cosby joke! Bill Cosby joke!” So Meyers relented, and told a lame Bill Cosby joke.

“I Like You Just The Way I Am” author Jenny Mollen to write and star in an autobiographical ABC sitcom

Mollen, the wife of Jason Biggs, will reenact her outrageous life, which has included a visit to a prostitute with her husband.

Fox bringing comic book “Global Frequency” to TV

This will be the 3rd attempt to bring Warren Ellis” genre-shifting cult series to the small screen, with the help of Jerry Bruckheimer.

“Sherlock” co-creator: “You can always expect tragedy as well as adventure, that”s just how it goes”

Mark Gatiss also says: “Just because it”s in the stories doesn”t mean it”ll happen in the series because there”s an awful lot of changes and an awful lot of places to go and things to do.”

ShondaLand dramas end their fall on a high note

“Scandal,” “Grey”s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder” delivered strong ratings with their midseason finales.

Bravo renews “Untying the Knot”

Celebrity attorney and mediator Vikki Ziegler will be back for a 2nd season.