North Korea Officially Denounced The New James Franco Movie

Apparently Kim Jong-un is none too tickled about the new James Franco/Seth Rogen movie “The Interview,” in which they play tabloid journalists who score an interview with the North Korean leader but are enlisted by the U.S. government to assassinate him upon arrival.
Well, Kim Jong-un must have a Google alert for “Kim Jong-un + hilarious comedy superstar,” because his spokesperson has already released a statement about the film.
“There is a special irony in this storyline as it shows the desperation of the US government and American society,” he told The Telegraph.
“A film about the assassination of a foreign leader mirrors what the US has done in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Ukraine,” he added.
“And let us not forget who killed [President John F.] Kennedy – Americans. “In fact, President [Barack] Obama should be careful in case the US military wants to kill him as well,” Kim Myong-chol said.
Just an amazing statement — especially since he added that Kim Jong-un will still probably see the film anyway. Thanks for the love, guys.
Hey, I’ve got an awesome idea: don’t give the little shit any kind of voice on your website. I know it’s in relation to the flick and it’s publicity and all that shit, but seriously, who gives a fuck what he thinks about it?
This is sensationalist and irresponsible reporting. Kim Myong-Chol does not fulfill any official capacity for DPRK. He is an ethnic Korean Japanese citizen, executive director for the Center for North Korea-US Peace, based in Tokyo. Any integral news agency refers to him as “unofficial spokesman” for Pyongyang at best, and even that’s an exaggeration. Spreading giddy misinformation like this does as much damage to diplomacy and useful information as will this contrived comedy.